Kansas State’s women’s track and field program stamped itself among the Big 12’s best for the second straight outdoor season.
During the conference’s outdoor championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Manhattan, the women’s team placed second with 114 points. That came in behind Texas, which set a meet record with 207 points.
The women’s program has finished among the top three at the league’s outdoor meet five straight years, which includes back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
K-State’s men’s team finished fourth with 88 points. Texas also won the men’s championship, earning 173 points. Iowa State (144 points) was second and Oklahoma (105) was third.
K-State’s men’s program has finished fourth or better at the outdoor championships the last three times the event has been held.
“I think that both teams had really great team performances,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said. “There is always a couple of places where we could’ve done better, but all in all, it was a great team effort. I think both teams placed higher than we projected on paper.”
Rovelto couldn’t say enough about Texas’ efforts on both the women’s and men’s sides.
“Let’s be honest: There was no way anyone was going to beat Texas,” he said. “For us, to end up second, the gals did a great job. The men did a great job as well. The way we competed, we just outperformed our competitors in a number of areas. We try to be as complete of a team as we can.”
Rovelto also was pleased with the event as a whole — not just the happenings in the competitions themselves, but in the event operations; this year marked the first time K-State had hosted the championships for the first time since 2012.
“It was nice to have this opportunity at home,” he said. “There were so many parts of our athletics department who contributed to this event. We are very appreciative of all that they did to make this possible.”
While K-State didn’t win any individual or relay events Sunday, it still had some stellar efforts, highlighted by Jah Strange, who took runner-up honors in the men’s triple jump. His 16.21-meter effort finished behind only TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya’s 17.01. Mapaya’s mark set a meet record.
“Given the circumstances, I’m happy,” Strange said. “I have only been a Cat for a year, but I have gained a lot of pride being a Wildcat. It meant a lot to come out here and represent this program to the best of my ability.”
Strange’s teammate, Tejaswin Shankar, finished fourth in the event thanks to a personal-best leap of 16.00m/52-6.
“I think I had a decent mark in the triple jump,” Shankar said. “At the end, it was really great competition.”
K-State’s Colin Echols set a career-best mark in the men’s discus with a throw of 53.90m/176-10. That gave him a fifth-place finish in the event.
Two other K-State men posted top 10s in their events: Tim Lambert (400-meter hurdles; sixth) and Donovan Turner (110-meter hurdles; seventh).
On the women’s side, Kimisha Chambers was the Wildcats’ top performer Sunday. Chambers won won the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles. She had the best preliminary time Saturday (57.86), and then clocked a 58.60 Sunday.
Junior Chantoba Bright placed fourth in the women’s long jump. Her leap of 13.29m/43-7.25 tied for the sixth-best mark in school history in outdoor competition.
Two K-State teammates finished just behind Bright: Taishia Pryce (fifth) and Wurrie Njadoe (sixth).
Bright also finished fourth in the triple jump, while Wildcat freshman All-American Rhianna Phipps took eighth.
Njadoe notched two other top 10s Sunday: She was sixth in the 100 meters (11.49 seconds) and seventh in the 200 meters (23.52).
Kassidy Johnson was fourth in the 1,500 meters, and then joined with teammates Jaybe Shufelberger and Hannah Stewart to give the Wildcats three top-10 finishers in the women’s 5,000 meters. Shufelberger led the way with her time of 16:43.71 for sixth, just ahead of Johnson’s 16:44.13, which was good enough for seventh. Stewart finished in ninth after clocking in at 16:54.81.
Ashley Petr took fifth in the women’s discus with a toss of 50.93m/167-1.
While no event titles came the Wildcats’ way Sunday, they captured three over the course of the first two days.
On Day 1 of the event Friday, senior thrower Logan Wolfley became the first Wildcat to ever win the men’s javelin title.
Shankar (men’s high jump) and Taylor Latimer (women’s shot put) added titles Saturday. Both repeated as the Big 12’s outdoor champions in their respective events.
K-State now will turn its attention to the NCAA West Preliminaries, which will be held May 27 to 29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
STELLAR INDIVIDUALS
Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo and Texas’ Kynnedy Flannel took home the event’s High Point Awards.
Kiptoo scored 30 points for the Cyclones, setting a record for the Big 12’s outdoor championships. He won titles in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters as well as the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Flannel gave the Longhorns’ women’s team 22.5 points, finishing first in both the 100 and 200 meters.