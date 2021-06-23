Kansas State picked up its second commitment in three days for its 2022 class Tuesday, with tight end Brayden Loftin becoming the latest addition.
He joins Wichita linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi, who committed Sunday, as recent prospects in the Wildcats' 2022 class. Loftin announced his commitment in a Twitter post.
"First off I would like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am today," Loftin wrote. "Huge thank you to all the coaches who have reached out and recruited me during this process. I also would like to thank my friends and family for being there and supporting me no matter what throughout this entire process. I cannot thank them enough for all their love and support.
"I would also like to thank the coaches at Kansas State for giving me this incredible opportunity. With that being said, I will be committing to KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY!"
Loftin's commitment Tuesday came the same day he was on an unofficial visit with the Wildcats. His pledge came just eight days after K-State first offered him a scholarship. He also had offers from numerous schools, including Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina as well as Ivy League programs Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn and Yale.
Loftin, who plays for Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports. Per Rivals, Loftin has showcased stellar testing numbers at camps, including running the 40-yard dash in a hand-timed 4.6 seconds (4.7 seconds via laser timing) and leaping 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump.
He's the sixth overall commitment for the Wildcats' 2022 class, and the second from outside Kansas, joining Texas defensive back Colby McCalister. K-State's other commitments are from in-state recruits Silas Etter, Tyson Struber, and Sterling Lockett, the son of Kevin Lockett and younger brother of Tyler Lockett.