Seahawks at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during a game Jan. 9, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the veteran pass rusher to its roster on Thursday.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs had their second official practice Thursday morning for their 2022 training camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care. While the focus was on improving specific positions, the Chiefs received some help from off the field.

In May, the Chiefs saw veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram leave for the Miami Dolphins. He signed a one-year contract that could be worth up to $5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you