After splitting a two-match series against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, last week, Kansas State goes back on the road this week — and against an even tougher foe: No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns are 20-1 overall (11-1 Big 12). K-State head coach Suzie Fritz noted Texas has lost only 10 total sets this season.
The two-match series will start at 7 p.m. Thursday. The second match begin at 7 p.m. Friday in Austin, Texas.
The Wildcats are 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the Big 12 coming off the split series against the Cyclones.
Sophomore defensive specialist Mackenzie Morris said the Wildcats’ spirits are high heading into the tussle with the vaunted Longhorns.
“I think we are really excited and have a lot of momentum coming into this week,” Morris said. “We know Texas is going to be a tough opponent. Obviously, they are ranked No. 2 in the nation. We just want to stick to what we are doing and focus on ourselves instead of the team across the mat.”
After the Wildcats dropped their first match against Iowa State, 3-1, they bounced back and swept the second match 3-0.
“I think we felt pretty good about splitting in Ames,” Fritz said. “Finally breaking through and getting a win (in Ames) — being able to do it with a split felt great. We didn’t play poorly (in the first match). I just thought they played exceptionally well. They outkilled us by 16.
“To be able to bounce back and make adjustments and play better and smarter (in the second match), and to play well, I think that is the part that was the most rewarding.”
Fritz said it’s obvious her team has a tough test this week.
The numbers tell the story.
The Longhorns lead the overall series 45-7. K-State hasn’t topped Texas since 2003; the 35-match losing streak to Texas is K-State’s longest versus any opponent. The Longhorns haven’t lost a home match to a conference foe since 2014, entering Thursday on a 57-match win streak at Gregory Gymnasium.
And K-State is just 3-22 all-time at Texas, with its last victory in Austin coming in 2001 — which also doubles as Fritz’s only road triumph against the Longhorns.
Needless to say, Fritz noted the Longhorns pose “a significant challenge” to her squad.
“They are a national championship contender, (and) they are probably the front runner,” Fritz said. “They are skilled. They are incredibly physical, and they are home. (With) all those things on paper, we are probably not supposed to win this match. But frankly speaking, that is not how we go into (this match). We know it is going to be challenging. It is going to be a challenging team in a challenging environment, and more than anything it is an opportunity for us.
“When you get close (to the end of the season) and you are trying to make a run for the NCAA tournament — which is what we are doing right now — the more capable teams you can play, the more prepared you are going to be when you get there. If you want to beat the best and you want to play at the highest level, you got to play the best. That is why see this (series) as an opportunity, because (opponents) don’t get a whole lot better than the Longhorns right now.”
As a defensive specialist, Morris said K-State enters the series with “nothing to lose” given the odds.
“Texas is a top-ranked team. We just need to go (into the series) swinging and not being afraid,” Morris said. “Confidence is the best thing we need going into a match like this, because we are going to not be on our home court. We are going to need a lot of energy and excitement from our own team.”
A 5-foot-7 sophomore, Morris is eager to see how the Wildcats match up with the Longhorns.
“I think we have the confidence in ourselves, especially coming off the Iowa State win, which really helped us see our true potential and (to) know what we are capable of doing,” she said. “I think we really needed that to come into this game. ... We just need to trust what we have been doing this whole season. I don’t think there is any different preparation. We need than just to be firing on all cylinders. Suzie really likes to talk about our fight with consistency. We know how good we are, so we just need to focus on ourselves and make sure we are doing our jobs to the best we can.”