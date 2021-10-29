Kansas State soccer had its postseason destiny in its hands Thursday night. But the Wildcats couldn’t take hold of the opportunity.
With in-state rival Kansas losing at home, 2-0, to Texas on Thursday, all K-State had to do to clinch its first-ever appearance in the Big 12 tournament was earn a draw versus Iowa State at Buser Family Park.
But the Cyclones spoiled the party, taking a 1-0 win to edge the two Sunflower State schools for the eighth and final spot in the Big 12 tournament, which starts Sunday in Round Rock, Texas.
Wildcat head coach Mike Dibbini said his team should have been more “urgent” and “imposing” Thursday, especially given the windy conditions.
“I think the moment was just little a too much for them right now,” he said. “This was our first match where we were playing for something, and you can see that they were frozen like, ‘Hey ladies, we have a match right now. Can we start moving?’ I think the biggest takeaway from this game is what I just said: We learned from playing a match that meant something and got us an opportunity to get us somewhere.”
K-State (6-10-2, 1-6-2 Big 12), playing with the wind at its back in the first half, took advantage, recording three shots on goal. But none found the back of the net.
The scenario flipped in the final 45 minutes: The Cyclones (5-11-0, 2-6-0), now playing with the wind — sustained wind of 20 mph and gusts as much as 35 mph — behind them, converted for the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute.
Kenady Adams crossed the ball from the left side of the field, and teammate Anna Lindgren caught just enough of the ball to redirect it into the net.
K-State had a last-gasp opportunity in the closing seconds, as junior Aliyah El-Naggar was alone at the top of the 18-yard box. She fired a shot toward the lower-left corner of the goal that Iowa State batted away as time expired.
Dibbini said his team fared far better in the second half despite playing against the wind.
“I felt like we had more urgency. We were playing more desperate, more numbers up, but that wind was just brutal and it could not settle down for us,” he said. “I think it got more brutal in the second half, to be honest. It’s unfortunate. but there’s a lot we can learn from this game.”
K-State lost despite holding a 13-12 edge in total shots; Iowa State, however, led in shots on goal (9-5) and corner kicks (6-2).
Following the match, the Wildcats honored their four seniors: Emily Crain, Brookelynn Entz, Taylor Gardner and Maguire Sullivan.
“I just hope I’ve done everything I can to build this program,” Entz said. “I want to come back in the years to come and I want to see this program fighting for championships, Big 12 championships. Obviously it has been a goal of mine for the last 5 years, to make it to the Big 12 tournament, and I didn’t get to get there, so I hope that I can follow the next generation to do that.”
Entz leaves Manhattan owning 28 school records, including career goals (19), career assists (13) and career points (51).
Junior Marisa Weichel was the team’s top goal scorer (six) this fall, however, while junior Kyler Goins was next with four.
The Wildcats set a slew of single-season records this fall, including wins (six), goals (20), assists (20) and points (60).