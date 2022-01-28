After getting off to a rough start in the 27th Annual Mid America Classic, the Manhattan girls grinded their way to a 52-44 overtime win over Marysville Friday afternoon.
Manhattan started strong offensively, shooting 62% from the field to take a 18-14 lead after the first quarter.
Nine of Manhattan’s 18 first quarter points came from junior Avery Larson who led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Marysville managed to get within possession in the second quarter but thanks to the steady scoring of senior Grace Dixon, the Indians managed to push their lead to five, 29-24, at halftime.
The Bulldogs managed to take jump ahead after a 10-4 third quarter, their first lead since the opening period.
Manhattan managed to get things tied up with 13 seconds to play, sending both teams to overtime tied at 44.
The Indians won the overtime period 8-0 and put themselves in the fifth-place game where they’ll play the winner of eight Clearwater or Wichita Northwest at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
The other consolation semifinal and the fifth-place game started after this paper went to press.
Dixon had 17 points for the Indians while Madison Ronnebaum had 14 to lead Marysville.
MANHATTAN 52,
MARYSVILLE 44
Marysville (5-5) – Madison Ronnebaum 4 6-6 14, Laney Schaefer 4 0-0 9, Eva Peschel 2 4-6 8, Bella Rader 2 0-0 5, Brynn O’Neil 2 0-0 4, Ashlyn Price 2 0-0 4. Total: 16 10-12 44.
Manhattan (4-7) – Avery Larson 8 1-2 18, Grace Dixon 8 1-2 17, Maxine Doerring 4 1-3 9, Destiny Yates 1 4-4 6, Emery Ruliffson 1 0-0 2. Total: 22 7-11 52.
3-pointers – Marysville 2 (Rader, Schaefer), Manhattan (Larson).
Olathe South
The Manhattan High girls fell 48-34 to Olathe South in the opening game of the tournament.
The Indians trailed 10-3 early in the first quarter but got things within four, 15-11, by the end of the quarter.
Manhattan scored just one bucket, a 3 from senior Destiny Yates, in the second quarter and trailed 23-14 at the half.
A 5-0 run early in the third quarter got the Indians back within four, 25-21.
Both teams traded buckets for several possessions through the third quarter before another 5-0 run late for the Falcons pushed their lead to 10, 36-26, heading into the final quarter.
Olathe South extended the lead past 20 in the fourth, and while the Indians managed to whittle that down to 14, they wouldn’t get any closer than that.
Junior Avery Larson had 14 points to lead the Indians followed by eight for junior Maxine Doerring.
Olathe South’s Raegan Halliday led all scorers with 15.
OLATHE SOUTH 48,
MANHATTAN 34
Olathe South (8-3) – Raegan Halliday 5 5-5 15, Adriana Tetley 3 6-11 12, Elizabeth Webb 4 0-0 8, Ryen Lahey 3 0-0 6, Ella Anderson 2 0-0 4, Keira Ho 1 0-0 2, Lilly Kenter 0 1 1. Total: 18 12-20 48.
Manhattan (3-7) – Avery Larson 4 5-7 14, Maxine Doerring 4 0-0 8, Destiny Yates 2 0-0 5, Grace Dixon 1 3-3 5, Emery Ruliffson 1 0-0 2. Total: 12 8-10 34.
3-pointers – Olathe South 0, Manhattan 2 (Larson, Yates).