There’s something wrong, something just sort of…off…about K-State’s decision to knock down the old Ahearn gym. I’m going to try to explain why. Bear with me.
First, I need to acknowledge the logic. The old Natatorium, the lockerrooms, the basketball courts upstairs, the gyms, and (I assume) the kinesiology classrooms and labs, are all costing the university a lot of money to keep up. Meanwhile, renovating them is viewed as cost-prohibitive. So the best decision, from a dollars-and-cents standpoint, is to level them.
Even absent a plan. There is no plan to replace them. So for now, that will all be turned into grass.
I can completely understand the argument to proceed exactly that way.
But as an observer — as a part of this community for half a century — I just don’t feel right about it. Something will be lost — an on-campus rec center, a connection to the past, a connection between the community and the university. Long before the rec center, long before big private gyms, people could go swim indoors at the Natatorium, they could work out or shoot hoops upstairs. That remained the case for decades.
What has happened over time is that K-State has failed to repair or improve those facilities. I don’t think that’s K-State’s fault, entirely, since the state government has fallen way behind on providing the money to keep up buildings campuswide.
It’s also far easier to raise money to build new buildings than it is to fix old ones. So, for instance, they moved the football stadium off-campus in the late 1960s. In 1980, they moved the rec complex out there, and then later that decade, they moved basketball there.
Those were all rational decisions. Can’t fault the decision-makers at that time, really.
And yet, again, there’s something just wrong about the fact that we’re now in a position where the logical thing is to knock down that connection to the past.
It is a classic case of what they call condemnation by neglect. Because you never manage to summon the resources — or the will — to fix or modernize, you’re left in a situation where the only logical thing to do is bulldoze.
In this case, I admit an emotional connection to the space, something I’ll expand upon in tomorrow’s column. I suspect a lot of people have similar feelings.
But it’s also more than that. We as a community are turning cartwheels trying to come up with the money and the will to create an indoor pool for public use. We just spent a bunch of public money building three new rec centers because we were short such indoor facilities.
And yet we’re going to swing a wrecking ball at an indoor pool, and at a rec center? Yes, it appears that we are. I presume what I’m saying here is too late; I’ve said similar things before to no avail. The bureaucratic wheels are already in motion, and God knows they hardly ever stop.
But somehow, we have to set up the incentives as a society to not be in this position next time. You know what’s next, right? Ahearn Fieldhouse itself, which is pretty much a big empty hole now. There’s no plan to get rid of it, but the logic is the logic.