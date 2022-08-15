NCAA Kansas St Cincinnati Basketball

Then-Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson drives to the basket against Cincinnati during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Sacramento, Calif., on March 17, 2017. Johnson has continued to pursue basketball professionally while also growing a promising future in real estate.

 Associated Press

D.J. Johnson has been plenty busy since the end of his Kansas State basketball career.

Not much has changed on the court, as Johnson still has his signature dreadlocks and plays with the same level of passion, energy and hustle that made him a K-State fan favorite. That much was on display this past weekend in the Supplement World Off-Season Classic, as the 6-foot-9 center helped KC Elite win the $8,000 cash prize in Sunday’s championship game at Friends University in Wichita.

