Manhattan
Duplicate
Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Amit Chakrabarti won the North American Pairs qualifying game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club June 13. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were second, Jerry Sloan were third, Carol Reinch and Nancy Ryan were fourth in flight A and first in flight C, Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs were fifth, and Pam Bales and Connie Noble were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The meeting of the Manhattan Rotary Club began June 9 with club members singing “Happy Birthday” to President Robbin Cole. Robbin acknowledged the passing of Rotarian Veryl Switzer. She also acknowledged that Past-President Ike Ihie has been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Nigeria. The longest serving Rotarian, C. Clyde Jones, will celebrate his 100th birthday on June 17. On June 18, the club will serve as a gold sponsor for Juneteenth. Members are working the run and handing out ice cream.
Rotarian Dede Brokesh introduced Sheila Markley, development director, and Joe Markley, director of the C. L. Hoover Opera House. The Markleys began their presentation by singing a duet, “Our Love is Here to Stay.” The Opera House in Junction City seats 420 and has performances with tickets that are free or an average of $25. Events include Community Band performances on from 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays, which are free. On July 24, the Forte Handbell Quartet will perform. Steven Fansler with Well Tempered Madness is slated for Aug. 13. The Opera House is expanding with a $2 million renovation of the building next door that will be used for preschool and afterschool programs, middle school theater, private lessons and more, and is expected to open in the fall of 2023. At the request of members, the Markleys closed the program by singing one more song, which was “God Bless America.” To learn more visit https://www.jcoperahouse.org/
In honor of their presentation the book “Soul Food Sunday” will be donated to Marlatt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 7 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting and one guest. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led in song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Pelis said two members have a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Steve Bartle and Roene (June 8) and Doug Denning and Gloria Raney (June 13).
All Solarians are asked to help with the annual July 4 pancake feed. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year. A signup sheet was passed around and fundraising co-chair Chad Tepe will have an online signup available soon for members.
The program was introduced by Solarian Doug Ackley and was Jill Haukos, director of education for the Konza Prairie Biological Station. She takes children from kindergarten to 12th grade on Konza Prairie hikes in order to educate them and teach them to love and understand the prairie. In the mid-1950s, KSU botany professor Dr. Lloyd Hurlbert set out to get funding to buy the land and do research. He could not find any local, state or national governments to take on that project. Hurlbert finally found a private organization, The Nature Conservancy, to fund the purchase and research. Today the Konza Prairie is jointly owned by The Nature Conservancy and Kansas State University and managed by K-State’s Division of Biology. Research currently being conducted at KPBS is supported by more than $28 million dollars in active research grants from federal, state and private sources.
The club met again at noon on June 14 at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members joined the meeting and one guest. Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Jeff Morris led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
President Pelis said two members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Karl Dean and Janet (June 15) and John Pence and Karen (June 19).
The club is once again sponsoring a girls’ 5th and 6th grade summer city league softball team, the Solar Kiwanis Pirates. They have won one game and lost one game. Solarian Charlie Sargent needs help getting donations for pancake feed placemats. If Solarians know of someone who wants to donate at least $25 in order to get a business card image on the placemats, let Charlie know.
The program was led by Pelis. In order to get better acquainted with members, Pelis asked club members to bring “show and tell” items that are important in their lives. Naci Pelis brought rosary beads. Warren Prawl brought wooden items he has carved over the years. Jeff Morris brought an inflatable life jacket that he wears when boating/fishing. Doug Denning brought an old-fashioned sauerkraut mill that he remembers his parents using. Doug Ackley brought a snake catcher and a western hat that had rattlesnake skin sewn around the brim and crown. Ackley caught the rattler, skinned the rattler, tanned the snakeskin and sewed the skin onto the hat. Vera Williams brought samples of items she has knitted over the years. Charlie Sargent brought some replica farm tractors that he purchased many years ago that remind him of his youth and family farm life. Ron Jackson brought a sample of an “N” scale train car. Chad Tepe remembered his first word was “ball” and he grew up playing any game played with a ball. Jim Bach remembered a lunch box that his father, Frank, had and he is trying to locate it so he can put it in his office in remembrance of his father. Steve Bartle brought a book on “Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle” which he referred to quite often when he was employed in the cattle industry.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on June 21 and Solarian Phil Anderson will talk about “Early Manhattan, 1855.” Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.