Eagles Auxiliary
The July 15 evening began with the 6:30 p.m. potluck. Suzanne Birdwell offered the prayer. Nancy Drumm opened the 7:30 p.m. meeting according to ritual. Attendees saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Suzanne gave the meeting prayers. The July 3 minutes read by Shirley were approved as read. There was a motion and a second to accept the audit report by Madelyn Brown. After discussion the group voted to dispense with the $10 cash drawing at meetings. There is one new membership application to be acted on by the interviewing committee If accepted by vote, it will be followed with initiation of the candidate at the Aug. 5 meeting. Nancy reported on the Taco Tuesday auxiliary table receipts. Virginia Wesley and Suzanne were escorted to the altar and given their 15-year auxiliary pins by Nancy. The first reading of the auxiliary revised bylaws was read by Joan Baughman.
The ticket winners were Betty Mullet and Suzanne. The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club held a club championship July 26 at the Seniors’ Center. The North/South winners were Dianne Childs and Jim Flesher, with Suzanne Crawford and Carol Junk second and Bill Knox and Marylee Arnold third. East/West winners were Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord, with Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler second and Sharon Kriss and Sherry Downey third. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the July 22 meeting at the new regular meeting site, the Manhattan Country Club. The lectern displays the banner of club member Vern Henricks, who is Rotary District 5710 Governor this year. Several guests (mostly wearing purple) were introduced. Upcoming events for club members were announced, including requests for volunteers at “Brew to Shoe” August 7, “Just Tri-It” (Bill Turner is the club contact) on Aug. 14 and to help with the Rotary District 5710 conference that will be in Manhattan Oct. 21-23. July “cup money” is for the “YES” fund.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, K-State head football coach, Chris Klieman. The coach commented on the new rules about players being able to profit from commercial use of their name, image, and likeness and said he supports it as long as the payments are not “outrageous.” He said that as the team “resets” after the activity break from the COVID-19 pandemic, the team will focus on the four core values: “discipline, commitment, toughness (mental and physical), and selflessness.” He is looking forward to the fan appreciation day for kids. He explained the effects of the open transfer portal, which, he said, could be a benefit for K-State. Then he detailed some of the returning players, nearly all the starting offense, and most of the returning defense. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is now 24 years old and is returning with a strong backup, sophomore Will Howard, who started in several games last year. New safety rules for the team will be in place.
In honor of and signed by the speaker, the book “All Thirteen” will be given to a local school. The club meets at the Manhattan Country Club at noon on Thursdays. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 27 at the Blue Hills Room. Thirteen members and two guests (Barbara Johnson and Candice McIntosh) joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Phil Anderson led a song, Karl Kandt led the Pledge and Doug Haverkamp gave the invocation.
Sargent said there were two club members with a birthday before the next meeting: Phil Anderson (July 31) and Ron Williams (Aug. 1). Four club members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Warren Prawl and Nancy (July 27); Jace Bailey and Stacey (July 28); Doug Haverkamp and Laura (Aug. 1); Jeff Morris and Cynthia (Aug. 1).
The Kansas Kiwanis District Convention is Aug. 6-8 at Salina Hilton Garden Inn. Mary Scharfe is Kansas District Kiwanian of the year and the club’s submission of Mike Roberts is the Pete Loux Achievement Award winner for the Kansas District. The club’s voting delegates are Naci, Charlie and Mary with Vera as an alternate. The club will not meet Sept. 7 but instead will have a noon tour of the new Shamrock Zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The water fountains in City Park and Goodnow Park that the club sponsored are not currently working. The City of Manhattan said they have not been turned on for about a year and probably won’t be turned on until next spring because they are short handed on employees to turn the faucets on and maintain them. The Green Apple Bike program bike rack in City Park was vandalized and the plaque with the club’s name on it as sponsor was stolen. They will put up a new plaque. Incoming Solar President Naci wants to have a retreat with all 2021-2022 board of directors. Location and date will be determined later.
The program was introduced by Solarian Jace Bailey and was presented by Candice McIntosh. McIntosh is the executive director of “Girls on the Run.” They aim to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which integrates running. Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills serves Clay, Cloud, Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley, Jackson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Each club is broken down into two groups: 3rd through 5th grade are called “Girls on the Run” and 6th through 8th grade are called “Heart and Sole.” They sponsor a summer camp for grades 3rd through 5th grade and two 5K runs per year.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The program on Aug. 3 will be introduced by Elyse Boxberger and will be Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, talking about “Exiting the Pandemic — Lessons Learned.” Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.