Flint Hills Woodturners Club
Twenty people attended the monthly meeting at 9 a.m. July 9 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Ross Hirst demonstrated pen turning. Information included kits, mandrels, mandrel savers, different types of materials that can be used, shape considerations, and finishing. A handout of pen turning resources was provided to attendees. A recording of this presentation can be found on the FWH YouTube channel.
Show and Tell participants included Dennis Biggs, Victor Schwarz, Tom Shields, Don Baker and Ross Hirst.
The next monthly meeting will be Aug. 20 with a demonstration by club member Tom Shields on turning a Christmas ornament. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, dates of skill enhancement evenings, links to YouTube videos and information on membership.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the July 14 meeting by welcoming guests Dr. Charlie Hughes and Dr. Kendal Hart. Past President Robbin Cole introduced newest Rotarian, Carson Kober, executive director of Sunflower Children’s Collective. Rotary fact: In 2022, Rotary Foundation funds supported 410 district grants, 780 global grants, and 80 disaster response grants. Volunteers are needed for Just Tri It, an adult and youth triathlon, on Aug. 13. Rotary team training will be on Aug. 20 in Lawrence. Cup money is for Shepherd’s Crossing.
Rotarian Hayden Wolf introduced Dr. Michael Welsh, executive director of Cornerstone Family Counseling. Welsh provided some statistics including one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, 42,000 in Kansas alone. One in six youth experience a mental health disorder. One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes. Half of Americans admit that COVID had a negative impact on their mental health. Half of the individuals who struggle with mental illness do not receive treatment. Welsh unveiled https://www.mhkmentalhealth.org/, an online provider directory. Cornerstone, a not-for-profit counseling service, has been in existence for more than 42 years. Last year, Cornerstone provided 900 hours of therapy to 1,000 patients and is at 100% capacity in its current location. By May 2023, Cornerstone plans to add eight more offices and recruit about 10 more providers. The goal of the capital campaign currently underway is to raise $1.3 million to fund the expansion. Now through July 31, a donor will match donations at 100%. For more information visit www.cornerstonefamilycounseling.org.
In honor of Welsh’s presentation, “Stuntboy, in the Meantime” will be donated to Oliver Brown Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 19 at the Blue Hills Room. Nine members joined the meeting and three guests (Bryan Pelis Jr., Kenny Gavin and Ben Kohl). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Ackley led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Charlie Sargent gave the invocation.
The girls’ 5th and 6th grade summer city league softball team the club sponsors, the Solar Kiwanis Pirates, will play its final regular season game at 6 p.m. July 25 at Twin Oaks 3 field in Anneberg Park. The club will host an ice cream feed at the small shelter team for the team, families and friends after this game and needs Solarians to help serve. Let Doug Ackley know if you can help.
Current Division IV Lt. Gov. Vera Williams will bring the 2022-2023 Lt. Gov., Jason Krantz to visit the club at the July 26 meeting. Solarian Ackley said member Jim Sharp has been battling pneumonia and is currently recovering in room 15 in Bramlage House at Meadowlark Hills.
The program was introduced by Solarian Vera Williams and was the K-State men’s basketball director of strategies, Kevin Sutton. Sutton brought Kenny Gavin, one of the 14 student managers and graduate assistants he directly supervises. Sutton comes from Florida Gulf Coast University where he was an assistant coach. He was raised in Falls Church, Virginia, and attended college at James Madison University. He has 36 years of coaching experience. He and his wife, Beth, have four children. He and his wife have raised 16 foster international children. Sutton indicated that they will have the players’ names on the back of the jerseys this year so fans can get to know the players since there are only two returning players from last year.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on July 26 and Solarian Karl Dean will introduce Mike and Lisa Irvin from the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.