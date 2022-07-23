Flint Hills Woodturners Club

Twenty people attended the monthly meeting at 9 a.m. July 9 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Ross Hirst demonstrated pen turning. Information included kits, mandrels, mandrel savers, different types of materials that can be used, shape considerations, and finishing. A handout of pen turning resources was provided to attendees. A recording of this presentation can be found on the FWH YouTube channel.

