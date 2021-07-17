Eagles Auxiliary
On July 1, the officers and chairpersons met at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Suzanne Birdwell offered prayer for the potluck meal. The 7:30 p.m. meeting was opened with Nancy Drumm presiding. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Suzanne gave the opening and closing prayers. Ginny Gilmore read the June 17 meeting minutes. They were approved as read. She gave the treasurer report also.
The group welcomed June Buckles, a guest from the Junction City Auxiliary. Shirley and Nancy were to work the auxiliary dessert table for the July 13 Taco Tuesday event. The group discussed and approved writing a $60 check to cover attendance drawings for three months. Shirley will deliver birthday flowers to Nova Cragg. During the Good of the Order, Madelyn Brown and Suzanne won the three drawings.
The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. July 15 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Flint Hills
Woodturners
Twenty people participated in the Flint Hills Woodturners Zoom meeting including members from the South Kansas Woodturners Club of Wichita. The club is still looking for a place to meet when it resumes in-person meetings. Contact President David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) with suggestions for a possible space. Members were reminded of the AAW virtual symposium July 17-19.
An interactive remote demonstration of a square edged wavy bowl was provided by professional woodturner Phil Rose from Rochester, New York (dragonsrose.studio). Phil is known for his wood-based art that starts on the lathe and is then embellished with wood burning, carving, coloring, and/or fused glass. The demonstration was recorded, and handouts were provided to participating members.
The next meeting will be August 7 with a demonstration of turning a Christmas ornament by Tom Shields. Information on how to become a member and our upcoming monthly program schedule can be found on our website (flinthillswoodturners.org).
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Virginia Hamilton and Liz Gilman won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge game July 12 at the Seniors’ Center. Elizabeth Jankord and Jim Flesher were second, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth were third, and Lynda Yancey and Helen Estes were fourth in flight A and first in flight B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in flight B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the new location of Manhattan Country Club, Rebecca Gould opened the meeting July 8, reminding members that to reserve a meal for the meeting, reservations must be submitted by Tuesday night. The price is $15 cash or check. President Rebecca formally handed over the job to new President Robbin Cole. The club will assist at the “Just Tri-It” event on August 14. July cup money is for the YES Fund.
Dede Brokesh introduced the guest speakers, Sheila and Joe Markley, managers of the Junction City Opera House. They gave a history of the Opera House, from its beginning in 1882 through a total fire in 1898 to its current history that began with reopening in 2008. It is a member of the Kansas Historical Theatre Association. Events include the Junction City Community Theatre productions, the Community Band, the Junction City Arts Council, arts education, and traveling productions. It now has a wireless network. When events grew, including a successful after-school program, the theatre received a grant-assisted renovation costing $1.5 million. Other events there include driver training courses, police training, public forums, COVID 19 vaccinations for more than 1,000 people, and other events. Recently Junction City was named a “Main Street City.” Upcoming shows include country music, jazz, community theatre, “Cinderella” in August, and other programs. In December it will host the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Christmas Show and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.
In the name of the speakers a book was donated to Theodore Roosevelt School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Rotary Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met July 6 at the home of Betty Frank. After brunch, President Betty Frank called the meeting to order with the opening ritual. Seven members answered roll call.
The Torch Bearer ritual was presented by Betty to Peggy Riley. The next meeting will be Aug. 10 at the home of Lela Gillispie.
Beginning in August, the meeting times will change to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Gloria reported for Beta Bits on items in the recent Torch magazine.
Items were collected from members to be given to Homestead Women’s organization.
The June social was on June 10 at the KSU Gardens and Insect Zoo with five members and two spouses attending. Gloria Holcombe planned the social.
Hostess Betty presented all members with a Sister Cup. She then closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
The program led by Betty Frank consisted of ideas and suggestions for the hobby of genealogy. Betty recently visited a site where an ancestor built a bridge which is still standing and also visited the site of a Civil War battle where an ancestor was wounded.