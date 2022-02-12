Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp won the Junior Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Feb. 7. Nancy Gugler and Georgia Reynolds tied for second with Scott and Lynn Patterson. Dan Otto and Linda Schottler were fourth. The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the Feb. 3 meeting by welcoming guest Jennifer Francois and visiting Rotarian Susan Mosier. Foundation Chair Bob Ward recognized Mike Haddock with a Paul Harris Fellow and Bob Shannon with a Paul Harris Fellow plus 1. District Governor Vern Henricks and Rotarian Tom Fryer honored Dave Lewis with a Paul Harris Fellow. Every year, Rotary awards more than 130 fully funded Peace Fellowships for individuals to earn a master’s degree or complete a professional certificate in peace and conflict studies. To learn more about the Rotary Peace Fellowship, eligibility, and the application process email manhattanrotaryclub@gmail.com.
Rotarian C. Clyde Jones introduced Beth Klug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing, which celebrated its 20th year in 2021. Shepherd’s Crossing addresses the financial needs of individuals in Manhattan, Riley County and St. George. In addition, the organization works closely with Fairy Godmothers, Guardians and the Lion’s Club to administer grant funding to individuals in need. Fifty percent of those who come to Shepherd’s Crossing are brand new. Shepherd’s Crossing is staffed by one full-time and two part-time employees and more than 20 volunteers. Funding to support the organization comes from the City of Manhattan, Memorial Hospital Foundation, Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Konza United Way and private donations. Housed in the first United Methodist Church building, the rent and utilities are donated, allowing Shepherd’s Crossing to give more to those in need. The organization is undergoing a strategic planning process with Rotarian Tom Roberts leading the efforts.
Cup money for February supports Shepherd’s Crossing. This year there will be a 4:1 match. Over the years, the club has donated around $60,000 to Shepherd’s Crossing. In honor of Klug’s presentation, the book “Outside, Inside” was donated to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Polly Ogden — DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a virtual meeting on Feb. 5. The program for the meeting featured the students who were the winners of the American history essay contest, and the students shared their essays during the meeting. This year’s essay topic was the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The recognized students included Ella Xin (first place), Ethan Xia (second place), and Leah Gaul (third place). All three students attend Bergman Elementary School.
The chapter also honored Eszter Chikan, who was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award. Eszter is a Manhattan High School student and is involved with numerous activities, including Model U.N., Environmental Club, Interact Club, High School Rotary, Science Olympiad, and forensics. In the future, she hopes to become a physician who studies environmentally caused diseases.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club did not meet on Feb. 8.
However, we did have one member with a birthday before our next meeting (Naci Pelis, February 12).
The February board of directors meeting is Feb. 16 at noon at Bluestem Bistro. The club will not meet on Feb. 15 because of a prior commitment. The next meeting will be on Feb. 22 and Solarian Pat Pesci will introduce Dr. Carol Shanklin to talk about Kitchen Restore.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.