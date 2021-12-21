Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth tied for first with Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Dec. 20. Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were third, and Pam Bales and Connie Noble tied for fourth with Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler. The club will not meet on Dec. 27. It meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Dec. 16, President Robbin Cole congratulated Ron Wilson, recipient of a 2021 We Kan! award from the Kansas Sampler Foundation. Ron, one of four recipients, made “outstanding efforts to help preserve and sustain rural culture.” Rotarians who assisted with the hauling, storing, sorting and distributing Disney books were recognized for their work with a special recognition from Santa. President Cole thanked Chris Culbertson, Mac Phrommany and the team of Interactors who spent several hours mulching and shoring up about 100 trees in Northeast Community Park. District Governor Vern Henricks introduced the newest Rotarian, Dave Lewis.
Cole spent the remainder of the meeting reviewing the 2021-2022 goals: members and engagement, the Rotary Foundation, young leaders, service, and public image. The goals, when met, lead to a Presidential Citation. Under each of these areas, detailed goals are provided. For membership and engagement, there are goals for the number of new members, the number of members who will sponsor a member, Rotary action group participation, leadership development and more. Under Foundation, the club has a financial goal for the Rotary Annual Fund and Polio Plus. The goals under young leaders center on continuing to support the high school Interactors and the university Rotaractors, along with sponsoring students for the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy. Student of the month recognition resumes in January. Under service, the club identifies a number of service projects to be carried out during the year. Public image focuses on the club’s use of social media, the online presence, the number of media stories, an up-to-date strategic plan, and the use of official Rotary materials.
The club will resume meetings at noon on Jan. 6 at the Manhattan Country Club.
Men’s Garden Club
Men’s Garden Club closed out the year with a meeting at Fellowship Hall and a program by club member and Riley County Historian Doug Tippin. The program focused on the history of Riley County’s one-room schoolhouses. Tippin’s presentation covered both the history of the schools and the status of current restoration projects. The program closed with a discussion led by Tippin, as several members had attended one-room schoolhouses.
A business meeting followed the program. Topics discussed were the preparations for next year’s food bank projects, Senior Center and Hospice House volunteer projects, updating the membership booklet, and establishing the business calendar for 2022. Monthly meeting dates were established with meeting location and meeting times to be determined by COVID conditions.
After the business meeting, the group shared an extended fellowship time with coffee and sweet treats. The next meeting is Jan. 20 with time and location to be determined.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Dec. 16 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding. The Church Ladies (Joan Nelson, Cindy Carlyon and Mary Louise Stahl) provided holiday music.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. The club welcomes Fran Magdziak as a new member. Thyra Davis won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating December birthdays: Thyra Davis, Beth Bipes, Carita Otts, Carol Sundermeier and Sallie Hibbs.
January activities include First Tuesday Bunko Jan. 4; Third Monday Bunko Jan. 17; Hand and Foot cards Jan. 13 and 27; Bridge Jan. 28; Coffee Time Jan. 28. The January luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Jan. 20 with the program on the Riley County Seniors Center Outreach.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.