Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were the winners at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Dec. 6. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second in flight A and first in flight B. Linda Schottler and Sherry Downey were third in A, and Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in flight B. The club will hold a sectional tournament Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and will have its holiday party at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20. All bridge players are invited. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Dec. 2, President Robbin called on Steven Graham, who encouraged everyone to check out the Foundation information at Rotary.org about Global Grant Scholarships, Peace Fellowships, and other year-end giving opportunities. He encouraged all Rotarians to take the 2021 all-member survey. Rachel Klataske noted the upcoming Rotary on Tap social hour at JP’s in the Student Union and the Konza Rotary Club’s “fun-raiser” at Midwest Dream Car Collection on Dec. 7. Bob Ward gave the monthly Foundation report and the club’s progress on its pledge, which members can honor with a check or on Rotary.org. District Governor Vern Henricks honored Dale Bradley as a “major donor” by giving him a commemorative desk weight and other awards. Cup money for December is for the Country Club wait staff, and the next meeting will feature the Manhattan High School Pops Choir. With the holidays, the remaining club calendar for December is Dec. 16, club assembly, and no meeting on Dec. 23 or 30.
Bill Wolf introduced the speaker, Liz Nelson, program coordinator at the Riley County Senior Services Center. Liz said the Center was organized in 1982 and now has 65% of its support from the City of Manhattan and Riley County. Remaining support comes from businesses, individual memberships, and fundraising. The Center’s mission is to provide services, social, recreation, and information needs to senior citizens of Riley County. Services include on site and home-delivered meals, information about and referral services to other agencies, physical exercise programs that range from light to yoga (which is on Facebook now), card playing and other activities. The center has programs about local, area and visiting artists, and other forms of entertainment. The center is part of the “Grow Green” campaign for local not-for-profit organizations. Many other activities and services are listed on the website.
In honor of the speaker the graphic novel “Babysitter’s Little Sister” will be given to Theodore Roosevelt School.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 4 and welcomed speaker Dr. Steven M. Nolt via Zoom. Dr. Nolt is the interim director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist studies at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. His presentation highlighted how the nonviolent religious convictions of Quakers and other “peace people” caused conflict during the American Revolution due to their refusal to bear arms or pay taxes to support the militia. Instead, Quakers and others used nonviolent means, such as providing supplies and caring for the wounded, to aid the American Revolution.
Mark Naughton, president of the Konza Prairie Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution was a guest of the meeting, and he recognized Polly Ogden members who had helped to recommend men for membership in the SAR.
Polly Ogden members also held a cookie exchange, which is a chapter tradition.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 7 at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members joined the meeting along with guest Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led a song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said one club member with an anniversary before the next meeting: Charlie Sargent and Shar (Dec. 11).
The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors will meet at noon on Dec. 15 at the Bluestem Bistro.
The program was introduced by Solarian Doug Denning and was Aaron Harries, vice president of research and olperations for the Kansas Wheat Commission. Harries grew up on a Marshall County dairy farm and graduated from KSU with an agricultural journalism degree in 1985. He works in the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center just across Kimball Avenue north of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Kansas Wheat Commission is a subdivision of the State of Kansas and not a state entity. It was established in 1957 and has a statutory mission of education, research and promotion. KWC is a farmer-funded entity and funding comes from a 2-cents per bushel assessment at the first point of sale for all wheat sold in Kansas. Harries said the wheat acreage being planted is decreasing. He said Sumner County is the biggest wheat producing county in Kansas and Sumner County raises more wheat than the entire state of California.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The club will meet on Dec. 14 and it will have a holiday social theme. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.