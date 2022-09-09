Commanders Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, catches a pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason game, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ever since Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this past offseason, the veteran wide receiver has had people asking him what he’s doing right in life to earn such good fortune at quarterback.

Must be something to go from spending four years with Aaron Rodgers to catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Tags

Recommended for you