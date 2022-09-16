Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson runs an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had been struggling all night against a ferocious Chargers pass rush when Jaylen Watson, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick, and the rest of the defense bailed them out.

Watson picked off the Chargers’ Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter Thursday night and returned the interception 99 yards for a go-ahead score that lifted Kansas City to an important 27-24 victory.

