For the third time this season, Brylee Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.As a team, K-State has collected seven Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors this season. Serena Sundell has won three times and Brylee's twin sister, Jaelyn, has won once.The Wildcat women have won 11 weekly awards this season, including junior center Ayoka Lee's four Big 12 Player of the Week honors.Glenn averaged 16.5 points this week on 56.5% shooting, including 40% from beyond the arc with three assists, 2.5 rebounds and two steals.Glenn tied a career-high in K-State's loss at Iowa State on Wednesday, scoring 19 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.On Saturday, Glenn had 14 points and a career-high four assists versus Texas Tech.Glenn has reached double-figures in three straight games. She is averaging 8.5 points per game this season.The Wildcats, who dropped out of the top 25 this week, will travel down to No. 9 Baylor on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.