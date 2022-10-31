After defeating Wichita South Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, Junction City has its eyes set on a playoff run.
The next step is going on the road at Wichita Northwest in the second round. Junction City is the No. 5 seed and will be a highly anticipated second-round matchup in the 6A playoffs as Wichita Northwest is the No. 4 seed. Junction City and Wichita Northwest finished the regular season with a 6-2 record.
There are many factors that add into Junction City making a playoff run: senior quarterback Xavion Felton brings the dual-threat aspect to the offense, the defense has the potential to be very good, and the offense has gradually come together throughout the season.
Head coach Randall Zimmerman said in the postgame after Wichita South that senior quarterback Xavion Felton is “very, very close” to being back. It is very likely that Felton will play against Wichita Northwest.
The Blue Jays won two big road games in the regular season against teams that finished 6-2: Bishop Carroll Week 4 and Washburn Rural Week 5. Junction City defeated Bishop Carroll 28-21 and Washburn Rural 24-6. Bishop Carroll averaged 32.1 points per game in the regular season and Washburn Rural averaged 37.9 points per game. And for Washburn Rural, the six points scored is the least amount it scored in the regular season, the next lowest was 25.
“When we’re not good (on defense), we are not lining up right, our eyes are not right, and that is a mental focus,” Zimmerman said. “Our coaches work their tails off, and our kids work really hard during the week. But anything can throw them off. (They) just got to be dialed in. We know they are young; it takes them a long time to get it all figured out. But once they do, it starts clicking, and good things will happen.
“(Against) Bishop Carroll, we were in position. (Against) Washburn Rural, we were confusing them because we were doing so much stemming. We were stemming, and our eyes were right, and we were in position. Just got to get back to doing that each and every snap.”
On top of the defense, the ways in which the Blue Jays have been able to put points on the board within the offense has augmented as the season has gone on.
Felton has grown as a passer, and he has developed good chemistry with two senior wide receivers: Sheldon Butler-Lawson and Malijah Byers. Against Washburn Rural, Felton and Butler-Lawson connected for two touchdown passes. Felton connected with both Butler-Lawson and Byers Week 7 against Topeka. Against Emporia in Week 8, Felton and Byers connected for a 91-yard touchdown on the first drive before Felton suffered his injury.
“Sheldon has really progressed as a route runner,” Zimmerman said. “Malijah has always been a good route runner. Those guys have the speed to get behind the defenders.”
Senior running back Logan Nabus has also become a key factor in the offensive attack. Zimmerman said another element is added to the offense with the success Nabus has had running the ball. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back asserted himself as a key contributor to the offensive attack against Bishop Carroll, as he scored the first touchdown on a 46-yard rush. It was the first game after senior star running back TJ Jones suffered his injury.
Nabus’ impact has thus escalated since the road win at Bishop Carroll. He had two rushing touchdowns against Topeka and Emporia, and four rushing touchdowns along with leading the team in rushing yards (273) against Wichita South.
“Logan Nabus is tremendously great,” Felton said. “He went from being an o-lineman, to a tight end, to being a running back. He is just that guy, honestly. He is the most unselfish player out here. He does whatever it takes to win games.
The Blue Jays have displayed throughout the season they have the pieces to make a deep playoff run. When the pieces have been put together, it has resulted in some impressive wins. But when they lack focus for portions of the game and make mistakes that lead to turnovers, they can struggle as they have the last two weeks against Emporia and Wichita South.
Felton said he knows the ceiling for this team is high.
“We have been playing in a lot of spurts, so once we play a full game, this team is going to be dangerous,” Felton said. “We have a lot of guys that can just take over. We have some dogs on defense; we have some dogs on offense. Once they get going, it is going to be hard to stop (us).”
For this Blue Jays team, it seems to be a matter of all the pieces of the team to cohere for a full 48 minutes in a game. It is now make or break it time as the second round of the playoffs has arrived.
“We know what we can accomplish,” Zimmerman said. “We will just keep working. Keep preparing and go down and compete against (Wichita) Northwest.”