Junction City celebrates after a win last season at Blue Jays Stadium. The Blue Jays face fourth-seeded Wichita Northwest Friday in the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

After defeating Wichita South Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, Junction City has its eyes set on a playoff run.

The next step is going on the road at Wichita Northwest in the second round. Junction City is the No. 5 seed and will be a highly anticipated second-round matchup in the 6A playoffs as Wichita Northwest is the No. 4 seed. Junction City and Wichita Northwest finished the regular season with a 6-2 record. 

