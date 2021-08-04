Fourth point show of the season for the BlackJack Saddle Club is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 7th, in Manhattan.
According to Albert De La Garza, club president, it will begin at 9 o’clock at Wells Arena in Cico Park, with entries accepted at 8 o’clock.
Additional shows scheduled by BlackJack Saddle Club this year include September 25, and October 2. Both are set for 9 o’clock, at Manhattan’s Cico Park.
Rain date for the upcoming show if it would have to be canceled is August 28. A Halloween Fun Day is planned October 30.
All shows will include performance events, both Western and English, as well as running competition, which starts after 2 o’clock. Age groups for each show are 18 and over, 13 to 17, eight to 12, and seven and under.
Award rosettes are to be awarded the top six placing entries in each class. All around awards will be presented to highpoint and reserve for both performance and speed events in each age category.
Points are tabulated for yearend club member awards, but every show is open to all exhibitors.
Advance entries are requested online with lower fees, while exhibitors can also enter show day. A negative Coggins test is required for all horses.
Additional information is available on Facebook where advance entries should be made, or by calling De La Garza at 785-323-7447.