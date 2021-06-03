An article in the weekend edition of The Mercury incorrectly stated the number of positions the Riley County Commission has created in Fire District No. 1, and, as a result, the cost of those changes to taxpayers.
Last year, the county split former emergency management director and fire chief Pat Collins’ duties into two positions.
Then, in May, the county approved changing the fire chief and assistant fire chief positions into two deputy fire chief positions. We mistakenly reported that the county was adding a position with that change.
The Mercury also incorrectly reported that the change in pay for those positions would be nearly double.
Since 2019, the pay has gone from $167,195 for two positions to $230,598 for three positions. That’s an increase of $63,403, or 37.9%.
The Mercury regrets the error.