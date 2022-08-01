Obit Nichelle Nichols

Actor Nichelle Nichols expresses her support to striking members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) outside the gates of Paramount Pictures studios in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007. Nichols, who gained fame as Lt. Ntoya Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, died Saturday at age 89.

 Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

Tags

Recommended for you