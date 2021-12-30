The Manhattan Lions Club met Dec. 13 at Four Points by Sheraton with 23 members and two guests present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the Invocation.
Five members had December birthdays: Lions Bud Gillispie, Pat Strathman, Mickey Keithley, Arlene Sherwood and Carol Van Namen. Lions Diana and Preston Chapel have a December anniversary.
Biscuit and Gravy fundraiser will be Feb. 5 with Lion Duaine Sherwood and Alan Van Namen as co-chairs. Lion Duaine Sherwood gave the wrap-up on the involvement in the Veterans Day Parade. Everyone who contributed to the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas gift boxes was acknowledged. The members who shopped for Adopt a Family for Christmas were Lions Lela Gillispie, Mickey Keithley, Sharon Grenier, Carol Ott, Pat Strathman, and Arlene Sherwood. Several members assisted with Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell ringing on Dec. 11 at Walmart. Lion Don Robertson chaired the project. Lion Mickey Keithley reported on vision screening. Following reports, a collection was taken for the Tornado Disaster Relief in Kentucky to be added along with additional club funds.
Following Lion Preston Chapel playing the guitar and leading the members singing Christmas songs, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton. For questions about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.