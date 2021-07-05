Probably we could learn something from our individual reactions to the 2021 Michael Kent comedy and magic show performed on the stage of the Novell Band Shell. This was, you see, the second time the Ohioan had brought essentially the same show to the Arts in the Park series in three years.
The regular audience members, consequently, can ask themselves if they remembered the act from the 2018 performance. Were they less surprised by the tricks than they would have been if they had never seen them before?
Those of us at the shows would have to give the likable Kent credit for having let his stage business evolve, so that, for example, he was doing less with his cell phone this time than he was in ‘18. The three digit number sets came from a different source this time. The patter was generally new.
But the central illusions were very much the same ones we’d seen before. Bottles appearing and disappearing under a pair of sleeves? Check. Toy bird in mouth? Check. One guy selected from the audience to be the butt of jokes. Check.
Even the shaggy dog business about the letters selected by an audience member and written on a white board turned out to be essentially the same trick we had seen before. And in comedy and in magic, surprise is a significant component in success.
But Kent is good at what he does. And he is steadily good-natured, tactful when he needs to be and steadily full of enthusiasm for what’s going on. Audience members like him, so his hour and 20 minute show was again well-received by many of the same people who had seen an earlier version of it just three years ago.
He had the on-stage social dexterity to kid about an audience member asserting that the Disney character Goofy is a cow. When he got two young girl volunteers on the platform with him, he included the uninvited one without making too much of her appearance.
He make the wizard hat and an American flag out of unconnected substances while audience auditors stood just feet away from him. And he also worked an illusion involving different lengths of rope, cut as we watched. without his assistants apparently seeing what he was doing that those of us down in the fixed seating couldn’t see.
Among Kent’s best tricks was one of the ones he did using a bullhorn masquerading as a mind reading gun. His volunteer was asked to think of a thing. And on the white board, Kent had already written the make, model, and year of a car of which the volunteer was thinking.
A Duster? Who could have guessed that ahead of time?
And then there was the big shaggy dog trick. Kent wrote on the white board those assorted letters he got from an audience member. Then he went away from this business, helping a local to “solve” a Rubik’s cube, making a signed $20 bill appear inside an egg, and tricking our eyes with a spinning spiral. Booga booga!
All of that accomplished, he flipped the white board to show that the nonsense letters now spelled out the solution to another puzzle.
That trick impressed me. Again. So I wondered if “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” was in effect for those of us seeing Michael Kent’s set a second time.