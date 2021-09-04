Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Twenty-three people participated in the Flint Hills Woodturners Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21. Although the club has a new meeting place (Kansas National Guard Armory), in-person meetings continue to be put on hold due to the high rate of community transmission for COVID-19 in both Riley and Pottawatomie counties.
Club member Tom Shields demonstrated turning a Christmas ornament. The demonstration included making a jig to hold the blank in order to turn coves in all four faces, turning a sphere, and turning a finial. Once turned, you can decorate with paints or stains.
Show and Tell participants included Dennis Biggs, Steve Hougham, Victor Schwarz, Steve Bietau, Heather Marusiak and David Delker.
The next meeting will be Sept. 18 with a with a back-to-basics bowl turning demonstration by Bob Holcombe. Information on how to become a member and upcoming monthly program schedule can be found at flinthillswoodturners.org.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Aug. 23 at Four Points by Sheraton with 20 members present. Lion President Dave Schafer opened the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America,” followed by everyone saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “Lions Roar.” Lion President Dave Schafer gave the invocation. Birthdays and anniversaries were recognized. Lion K. Taylor told a few jokes.
Following the meal, reports were given. Lion Chris Wilson reported that the club has collected 300 pounds of plastic bags towards its second bench. Lion Mickey Keithley reported on vision screening. Members screened 356 children with 44 referrals to optometrists during July and August. Lion Carol Ott thanked the Lions involved with Everybody Counts on Aug. 7, which included vision screening by Lions Anne and Monty Neison, and a mini Harvester distribution by Lions Carol Hockersmith, Sharon Grenier, Duaine Sherwood, Alan Van Nahmen, Mickey Keithley and Carol Ott.
The pancake feed fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 16 in conjunction with woodworkers booths will be at Pottorf Hall. The volunteer committee will be meeting to work on details.
In lieu of a program, members boxed 1,200 glasses and 406 sunglasses to be sent to a prison to be cleaned and then sent to other countries in need. Last year 8,500 glasses and 400 sunglasses were collected. The meeting was adjourned.
The next Lions meeting will be Sept. 27. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion President Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Aug. 26, President Robbin Cole thanked Chris Culbertson for leading Interactors, Rotaractors, and Rotarians in cleaning up parts of the river. Additional cleanup will be on Sept. 11, so helpers should contact Chris. The club honors member Sue Maes in having an annual national leadership award named for her. At “club assembly,” committees will report on the recent activities. Cup money today is for Just Tri It with proceeds going to the Manhattan Soup Kitchen.
Jayson Cyr introduced the speaker, Scott McElwain, director of the University Gardens at K-State. Currently the university has six acres of gardens and Scott laid out current work and future plans for improvements and expansion. The gardens have been a part of students’ education and work opportunities since 1875. Students can get managerial experience in the Visitor Center gardens and in national competitions. Scott outlined plans for expanding, improving, and providing adaptive activities in the Visitor Center Gardens. Plans are in place for rebuilding the conservatory, making a larger educational area. Over time, the gardens are adding sculptures, fountains, lights, benches, urns, and arbors, a reflecting pool, and a “Forever Friends Wall.” Night lighting has been added. A long-range plan is a 19-acre concept that will extend the alumni gardens past Call Hall as part of a tiered lakes campus creek garden. A video, “Growing the Gardens,” is now available. A “September Stroll” is planned for Sept. 17. More information is as www.ksu.edu/gardens.
In honor of the speaker the book “We Are Water Protectors” will be given to Bergman Elementary School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Lunch is available with reservations a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Polly Ogden
Daughters
of the American Revolution
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Aug. 28 and welcomed guest speaker Allana Parker, curator of design with the Riley County Historical Museum. Parker’s presentation focused on the women’s suffrage movement in Riley County, noting locations with significant ties to the suffrage movement. A number of nationally known suffragists, including Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucy Stone, visited Manhattan and spoke to large crowds of supporters of full voting rights for women.
Trenton Brubaker, who is a senior at K-State, was presented with the Healy DAR Scholarship in American History, which is sponsored by the chapter.
The Polly Ogden Chapter partnered with the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonies to purchase U.S. flags for Oliver Brown Elementary School. A dedication ceremony for the flags has been planned for Sept. 17.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 31 at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members and eight guests joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Greg Doering led the pledge, Warren Prawl led the song and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Sargent said two club members had a birthday before the next meeting: Pat Pesci (Sept. 8) and Randy James (Sept. 13). One club member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Ron Jackson and Kristen (Sept. 3).
The 2021-22 installation of officers banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room. A meal will be provided. There will not be a regular weekly noon meeting that day. Solar Kiwanis 2021-2022 dues notices have been sent via email. Dues will remain at $105 and are due by Sept. 15. Community Service Chairperson Ron Jackson has scheduled a club highway cleanup for 1 p.m. Sept. 12. Meet in the south parking lot of Network Computer Solutions on Highway 24 and Legion Lane. Anyone is welcome to help. Jackson said there will be treats for those helping.
The program was introduced by Solarian Pam Fajen and was the Riley County High School Key Club officers Julianna Davies, Drew Shirley, CT Rignell, Hannah Trechter, Montana Hammond, Lindsay Roles; the Key Club faculty advisor Samantha Kachelhoffer; and the bus driver/principal Harold Oliver. The guests introduced themselves and gave a brief summary of their school activities. They also described some fundraisers and community service activities they are planning for this year: Trunk or Treat in October, canned food drive for Thanksgiving, Adopt-a-Family in December, nursing home Valentines in February and pen pal letters were among the activities mentioned. Kachelhoffer is a new teacher this year. She is from New Jersey and her husband is in the military stationed at Fort Riley. Oliver gave an overview of the new construction at RCHS and the extra precautions taken to try to prevent COVID-19 outbreak at school.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The group will not meet on Sept. 7. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.