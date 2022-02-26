8th grader: Lawmakers shouldn’t fear kids learning about ‘the other’
As an eighth-grade student at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, I am concerned about the bills moving through the Kansas Legislature that say they support “transparency” in school curricula but are actually meant to limit what teachers can teach. First off, parents can already see teachers’ lesson plans. My mom can access her parent portal and see the syllabi for all my classes, and she gets a weekly email from the teachers with what we worked on that past week and what is coming up the next week.
Secondly, my teachers do a great job of making sure ALL students feel heard and respected. I have classmates from all different ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities and economic levels.
All of us deserve respect as human beings, and we all deserve to learn about our history — the good and the bad, for how else will we know to not remake those mistakes — and all of us deserve to feel included. I am a white, cisgender, heterosexual male, so these bills are attempts to help make sure I, as someone in the majority, don’t feel bad by what I learn in school. I will feel bad if all I learn is sugar-coated and incomplete, because I will learn the truth eventually.
Controlling what people can read or learn about and making some students’ realities be considered “bad” is not what our country is about. We are a country of diverse people with diverse experiences and ideas, and we get stronger, not weaker, by learning about and from each other.
Kansas Legislators, please don’t limit my education out of your fear of “the other.” My education is expanded and improved by learning about “the other.”