Correction for Sept. 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021

An A3 article in Saturday's Mercury incorrectly described the Manhattan-Ogden school district's FIT Closet's facility.

FIT Closet coordinator Tracy Emery said the agency operates out of a three-bedroom ranch-style home with a full basement. College Avenue United Methodist Church donated the home.

The Mercury regrets this error.