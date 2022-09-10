The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876, met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Sept. 1. The hostesses were Thyra Davis, Nancy Peterson and Nancy Bowen. Refreshments were white cake with white frosting decorated with a purple violet on each piece, traditionally served the first meeting of the year. Each member present answered roll call by sharing one highlight of her career. President Mary Alice Schlesener conducted the business meeting. The treasurer collected annual dues. September birthdays were announced, and a courtesy report was given. Copies of bylaws were passed out. Yearbook and KSU scholarship information was discussed. One member suggested donations of gently used or new items to Kitchen Restore, a community initiative.
Konza Prairie
Quilters’ Guild
The Konza Prairie Quilters’ Guild met Aug. 8 at Pottorf Hall.
Lynn Colquhoun reminded members about the requirements for the Challenge Quilt which is due at the October meeting.
The August Block of the Month pattern was made available by Carol Pacey.
Handmade kitchen items were donated by several members to be sold at the booth at Pumpkin Patch in October.
Several completed quilts were donated for the Quilts from the Heart service project. These quilts will be donated to the Crisis Center.
The program, “Sacred Geometry,” was presented by Reeze Hanson from Ottawa. She spoke about the relationships between shapes and the natural world, and explained how the circle is the basis for many shapes used in quilting. She showed a large number of quilts to illustrate the use of geometry in quilting.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 in the Utopia Room of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. The program will be presented by Dr. Nick Long, a physical therapist, who will speak about “Caring for Ourselves while Quilting.” Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend as a visitor.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Sept. 1 meeting welcoming Rich Sell, past president of the Konza Rotary Club. September is Basic Education and Literacy Month. The club received more than 7,000 new Disney books, which will be distributed to schools and libraries in the region in the coming weeks. President Steven thanked Tara Claussen, Karen Cole, Mike Dodson, Rebecca Gould, Vern Henricks, Bill Richter and Keith Westervelt for their work on the project. Other club activities that support this area of focus include distributing Speaker Books weekly to local elementary schools, providing two scholarships to graduating Manhattan High School students, sending four students to RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Academy), offering Global Grant Scholarships to university students to study abroad and distributing books through the Disney Books and Dolly Parton Imagination Library programs.
The program was the first club assembly of the year. Results of the recent club survey were shared along with information about the evolving Strategic Plan. Activities of the club were then shared by committee chairs including growing membership specifically in the under 50 age category, opportunities for Rotary on Tap, recruitment for a Global Grant Scholar, activities involving Rotaractors and Interactors, and more. The club submitted three District grants for MHS scholarships, home repair for Homestead Ministries, and river cleanup and environmental support. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 6 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 12 members present and one guest (Brian Pelis Jr.). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said two members had a birthday before the next meeting (Pat Pesci, Sept. 8 and Elyse Boxberger, Sept. 10).
Dues notices have been sent by the treasurer and the payment deadline is Sept. 19. The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Oct. 22. More details will follow. The club parked cars in the Central National Bank parking lot for a fundraiser at the first K-State football game on Sept. 3 and raised a record amount of cash. The family of Nina Johnson would like to invite all interested parties to a Celebration of Life for her. Nina died in May and is the wife of Ken Johnson, who is a long time Evening Kiwanis Club member. It will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Cottonwood Shelter at the Army Corps of Engineers’ Outlet Park.
The speaker was introduced by Solarian Doug Denning and was David Kreller, who is a member of the Riley County Solid Waste Management Committee. Kreller graduated from K-State and has been a longtime Manhattan resident. He has been a bank CFO, salesman, and business owner. Each county in the state of Kansas is required to submit to the state a workable plan for the management of solid waste in their county. The plan for Riley County was developed by the Solid Waste Management Committee and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners on June 18, 1992. The Solid Waste Management Committee reviews the plan annually and revisions are made and submitted to the State. Issues addressed by the committee include but are not limited to waste reduction, reuse, recycling, yard waste/composting, household hazardous waste, electronic waste, waste collection, transfer station and landfilling. The Household Hazardous Waste department does not accept ammunition, tires, e-waste and electric car batteries. Kreller emphasized the importance of proper disposal of all batteries with the Hazardous Waste Disposal station and not just thrown in the trash with all other waste.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Sept. 13. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.