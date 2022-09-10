Domestic Science Club

The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876, met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Sept. 1. The hostesses were Thyra Davis, Nancy Peterson and Nancy Bowen. Refreshments were white cake with white frosting decorated with a purple violet on each piece, traditionally served the first meeting of the year. Each member present answered roll call by sharing one highlight of her career. President Mary Alice Schlesener conducted the business meeting. The treasurer collected annual dues. September birthdays were announced, and a courtesy report was given. Copies of bylaws were passed out. Yearbook and KSU scholarship information was discussed. One member suggested donations of gently used or new items to Kitchen Restore, a community initiative.

