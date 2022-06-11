Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Scott and Lynn Patterson won the North American Pairs game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club June 6. Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were second and Linda Schottler and Debbie Fair were third. David Mills and Georgia Reynolds tied for fourth with Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather, who were second in flight B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were third in flight B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met May 9 at Four Points by Sheraton with 25 members present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “America” before everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the invocation. Lion Monty Nielson’s May birthday was acknowledged.
The Lions Candy Fundraiser was May 21 chaired by Lions Carol Hockersmith and Bill Witt. A percentage of money raised goes to Kansas Lions Sight Foundation. Manhattan High School scholarships of $500 each were awarded to Alex Boyle and Monroe Say on May 3 at the high school awards ceremony. Lion K. Taylor was in charge of this project. Two benches have been completed from collections of plastic bags. The benches will be donated to the Sunset Zoo. Lion Chris Wilson is chairing this project.
Lion Preston Chapel gave the program about the Susanna Wesley Mission School in Anapra, Mexico. He talked about the history, mission and growth of this endeavor and the ongoing trips to work on this project.
Lion Carol Hockersmith led in the closing song, “Smile True Lions,” before the meeting was adjourned. If you would like to know more about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President-elect Steven Graham opened the June 2 meeting welcoming guests Pat Orazem, Flint Hills Foundation; Tim Shepler, summer intern, Stormont Vail; Susan Mosier, Konza Club; and Nadia Arbelo, SBDC. Volunteers are being recruited for the Juneteenth Run and ice cream giveaway. June 17 is a celebration of C.Clyde Jones’ 100th birthday from 4-6 p.m. in the College of Business. The golf tournament and Rotary on Tap is June 20.
Rotarian Julie Hostetler introduced Tracey DeBruyn, CEO, and Bob DeBruyn, chairman of the board, Master Teacher. The DeBruyns spoke about the development of the Museum of Art and Light. They said children involved in the arts see an increase in test scores when teachers incorporate visual and performing arts, have a lower dropout rate; and more. The DeBruyns worked with students in the College of Business to develop a feasibility study for the Museum of Art and Light, and students in the College of Architecture to develop the design of the building. The museum will be the first to combine a permanent collection and an immersive digital experience. They said construction begins in August.
In honor of the DeBruyns’ presentation, “The People Remember” will be donated to Oliver Brown Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.