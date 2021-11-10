Tuesday’s issue of The Mercury contained an article about the Manhattan-Ogden school board having a meeting for principals to provide school reports.

USD 383 administrative assistant Diane Denison said the district put the wrong date for the meeting on its website calendar.

Denison said the middle and high school principals will present to the school board before the regular meeting Nov. 17.

The elementary school principals will offer their reports on Jan. 19.

