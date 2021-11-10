Clarification for Nov. 11, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday’s issue of The Mercury contained an article about the Manhattan-Ogden school board having a meeting for principals to provide school reports.USD 383 administrative assistant Diane Denison said the district put the wrong date for the meeting on its website calendar.Denison said the middle and high school principals will present to the school board before the regular meeting Nov. 17.The elementary school principals will offer their reports on Jan. 19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Principal School Board Diane Denison School Education Report Meeting District Ogden Recommended for you Latest News Gov. Laura Kelly told COVID-19 test unnecessary after appearing at event with lawmaker who has the virus Coaching ties bind Manhattan, Wamego and Rock Creek heading into sectionals Chiefs appear open to adding Beckham to wide receiver group Manhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchup Nebraska-turned-Kansas State WR Kade Warner: Hope fired Huskers coaches 'land on their feet' 'Passing' review: Racial drama torn between two worlds No change to Cook's status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit Clarification for Nov. 11, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar ThompsonNo answer: Manhattan residents say trash company is incommunicadoKansas State kicker Taiten Winkel leaves program after suffering injuryK-State's Chris Klieman on midseason firings: 'It's telling our players it's OK to bail and quit'I WONDER | Are K-State researchers purposely infecting puppies to study tick-borne diseases?K-State commit breaks state receiving recordChris Pratt weathers another Twitter lashing after lovey-dovey wife post backfiresFour new shows announced for McCain Auditorium spring lineupUSD 383 | Board VP Brighton recommends changing MHS Indian mascot by 2022Area football playoff preview: After losing star senior, Riley County looks ahead to rematch with Concordia Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Alumni Records Assistant: Full-time Student Services Join Us at KS Bulletin