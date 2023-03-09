AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Agape Family Church meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn and 7 p.m. Wednesdays online. Listen to sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information and Zoom links, visit AgapeFamily.org or 785)-539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting. The Church Board will meet after services on March 12.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
The church will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at a different location, 2000 Claflin Road. Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life.” KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH-LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page, Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and livestreams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 12 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. The church offers nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. He will be preaching from 1 John 1:1-10, and the title of the sermon is God’s Solution for Loneliness. Also, the church will have a guest speaker from the Gideons, Dr. Moni El-Aasar. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and livestream on the YouTube channel, FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Jonathan Nelson will deliver the message from Matthew 26:1-16. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship is in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. Watch on www.fumcmanhattan.com or at www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. Also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Courtney Fellers will preach her sermon entitled “Communion: A Banquet of Joy” for the third Sunday of Lent. Additionally, FUMC will offer a 30-minute Taize Worship from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary every Wednesday of Lent starting March 1.
MANHATTAN MENNONITE CHURCH
Manhattan Mennonite Church meets Sundays at 1000 Fremont St. Activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:45 a.m., and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 2:19, “Even The Demons Believe.” Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Praise and worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible class and children’s Sunday school begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. BASIC is at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Mid-Week Lenten services are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There are midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 16655 W Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
This week members are approaching the truth with vulnerability, venturing into new understandings and new relationships. On Zeandale and Zoom at 10:45 a.m. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship is Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.