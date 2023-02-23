AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn and Wednesdays 7 p.m. online. Liisten to sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information and Zoom links visit AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing the 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with the message about being “Followers of the Way.” Service is Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH-LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is at 4592 Green Valley Road. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the February 26th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. The church offers nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 13:1-12, and the title of the sermon is “Are You on the Right Path?” Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF MANHATTAN
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Living in the Last Days” from Matthew 24. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will lead the 10:30 a.m. communion worship (live streamed at fccmanhattan.org), giving the message “A Hiding Place” based on Psalm 32. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. An annual meeting will be held after worship, and youth group will be gathering for lunch. Dave Ramsey’s “Financial Peace” class is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. This class is free. On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. the church has a light supper and Bible Study on the Passion of Christ. Cub Scouts will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday is at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School is at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Life of David, Loyalty Matters.” Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will deliver the message “Fellowship with God,” 1 John 1:3. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner follows the service. Bible Study Tuesday is at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call 620-717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes.
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Adult Bible Study and Prayer is at 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Regular Service time 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10:00 a.m. Sunday service. Visit www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. The church is located at 2711 Amherst Ave.
MANHATTAN MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church, 1000 Fremont, activities Sunday include faith formation starting at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 2:1-13, “Show No Partiality.” Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information, 785-274-909
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education for all ages is at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays during Lent, come at 6 p.m. for a soup supper followed by a Midweek Lenten Worship service.
ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL
Lectio Divina scripture reading and meditation meets 11 a.m. Saturday in the church library. Rev. Margaret McGhee will be celebrant and preacher at the 8 a.m. Rite I service and the 10 a.m. Rite II service, with music and Children’s Chapel. Adult Christian Formation class is at 9:30 a.m. with the annual Lent Madness contest in which members learn all about saints and engage in competition. After worship, as part of Black History Month at St. Paul’s, members will share a potluck and watch the documentary “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song,” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. members will share a soup supper in Fellowship Hall and then gather in the Sanctuary for Compline for end of the day prayers.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There are midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. The church is located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
Join at 10:45 Sunday on Zeandale Road or on Zoom. See uufm.net for Zoom links and access to recordings of past services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “A New Covenant” based on Hebrews 9:15. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.