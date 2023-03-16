AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Agape Family Church meets at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn and 7 p.m. Wednesdays online or listen to sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey is conducting. The annual Ashland chili supper is at 5:30 p.m. March 17.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
The church will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2000 Claflin Road, continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life.” KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
In-house worship this Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. and livestreamed on the church YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Adam Dieker will deliver the message “Not As I Will, But As You Will” from Matthew 26:17-46. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “Basement Level Expectations” based on Ephesians 5:8-14 at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship, streamed at fccmanhattan.org. Church school classes are at 9:30 a.m. Youth Group meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Elders will have a Zoom book study at 4 p.m. Grief Group meets Monday noon with a brown bag lunch. Dave Ramsey Financial Peace class, open to the community, is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The church at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH-LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 19 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. The church offers nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 14, and the title of the sermon is “What Should a Christian Do When Grace is Attacked?” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in person Sunday is at 10:45 a.m. Guest preacher is Rev. Melanie Nord. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
Church cleaning is 9 a.m. Saturday. Sunday School is 10 a.m. Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Tragic Failure of Loyalty” Mark 14:27-31 and Mark 14:66-72. Youth have a craft project. Worship service is 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will deliver the message “The issue of Sin” 1 John 1:6-10. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible Study is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call 620-717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
The contemporary service is at 8:45 a.m. Sunday and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. Services are available to watch at www.fumcmanhattan.com or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Courtney Fellers will preach her sermon “The Mystery of Communion” for the fourth Sunday of Lent. Additionally, FUMC will offer a 30 minute Taize Worship from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary every Wednesday of Lent starting March 1.
MANHATTAN MENNONITE CHURCH
Faith formation starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship with us online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday worship is 10:00 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 2:20-26 “Justified by Faith That Works” Sunday School at 9 a.m. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
On Wednesday evenings during the Lenten season, soup supper is at 6 p.m. followed by worship at 6:30. On Sunday morning, the traditional service is at 9 a.m. and the contemporary service is at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages resume this Sunday at 10 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services are at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Praise and Worship Service is 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m on Sundays; BASIC is 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Mid-Week Lenten Services are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant at the Fourth Sunday in Lent Holy Eucharist Rite 1 at 8 a.m. and Rite 2 at 10 a.m. Adult Education is at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, focusing on the Book of Common Prayer. Soup Supper is 6 p.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall followed by Compline Evening Prayers in the Nave. The church is at 601 Poyntz Ave. with more information at stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. The church has midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Worship is at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “How God is Glorified” based on the scripture of John 9:1-41. Following worship, join in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. The church is at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan, and 785-539-3921.
Find the church on Facebook to watch Sunday service and Rev. Hawley’s Meditation each Wednesday in Lent.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
This week, the church welcomes Jeanna Repass to speak on making space for true inclusion and belonging. All are welcome to join on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45 a.m. More information at https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Faith” based on Hebrews 11:1-3. Adult fellowship and class is at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship is at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Services are online at 10:30 a.m. at westviewcommunity.com/messages.