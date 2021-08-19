Correction for Aug. 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Saturday’s and Tuesday’s Mercury, articles on Riley County COVID data incorrectly stated the number of cases reported.On Friday, the health department reported 20 new cases for a total of 7,251; on Monday, the county reported 19 new cases for a total of 7,270.The Mercury regrets these errors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mercury Health Department Total Public Authority Law Number Data Error County Recommended for you Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Back to school, live music, Third Thursday and more Church news for Aug. 19, 2021 USD 383 sixth-grade students transition to middle school MAINZ CLIFT | 'Respect' struggles with defining its narrative Correction for Aug. 19, 2021 County commissioners approve vaccination incentives for county employees Short-staffed, fatigued and filling up, Kansas hospitals struggle again with COVID surge Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLongtime Hillside Cafe family bolstered by community after death of patriarchNew hotel/parking garage building opens in AggievilleThese 2 freshmen are turning heads for Kansas State's offense during preseason campUSD 383 seeking new food vendors after main supplier cancels contractLaura Osnes removed from show over vaccine refusalManhattan developer proposes commercial, residential space on Aggieville parking lotHayden Wood takes 9th Annual Colbert Charity Classic with strong finishCensus: Pottawatomie County has biggest percentage growth in KansasPhillipsburg's Taryn Sides commits to K-StateMoving in: K-State students pack into residence halls as new school year nears Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Finance Bulletin