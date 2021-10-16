Eight candidates are vying for two four-year city commission positions and one two-year open position. The general election Nov. 2 will let voters decide the next city commissioners. The top two candidates with the most votes will be elected to a four year term, third in votes will be elected to a two year term.
Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioners Usha Reddi and Aaron Estabrook are seeking re-election. The Mercury asked candidates five questions regarding current issues facing Manhattan. Candidates responses are organized in alphabetical order.
1. City just raised the average homeowner’s tax bill by 9.5%. In your opinion, is the city’s property tax rate too high, too low or about right?
Wynn Butler, executive director of distance learning at Barton County Community College: The city property tax rate has consistently been too high. The city needs to focus on core functions and eliminate waste. The application of Lean Management Principles will focus the budget on the needs of the city. Property tax can remain level without reducing core city functions. My voting records reflects my stance on property tax, no to increased property tax.
Aaron Estabrook, executive director, Manhattan Housing Authority: Mark Twain is attributed with saying there are “Lies, damned lies, and statistics.” By using the 9.5% number the media invokes a confirmation bias that your taxes are high and holy smokes 9.5% more is unbearable. In reality, the average homeowner will see a $6 per month increase. $4 of that goes to RCPD, Libraries, and Fire Dept. $2 goes to help fund the City Operations and recruit or retain talented employees.
Kaleb James, business analysis manager at Maximus: The city’s property tax rate is embarrassingly high. How commissioners can wax eloquent about the unaffordability of Manhattan and how the negative impact is overwhelmingly felt by our most vulnerable populations can then vote to make Manhattan even less affordable is beyond me. If you voted to raise taxes, I can’t see how you truly care about the ability for our most vulnerable population to thrive in Manhattan.
Rich Jankovich, special accounts manager for Purple Wave Inc.: I believe overall it is too high on a combined basis. With 45% out of the control of the city commission it makes it more difficult to deal with budget pressure. A deep dive into the operations to gain efficiencies to lower overall costs. Stronger efforts to bring more private investment to the city to lower the overall property tax burden for everyone. I would support local businesses to increase local sales tax.
Marcus Kidd, assistant director of enrollment management and institutional partnerships for college of education at Kansas State University: In my opinion, the property tax rate is too high. I think there are creative budgeting solutions that can be implemented without having to raise property taxes. Furthermore, I believe sharing the metrics the city used to determine the tax could help homeowners have a better understanding of how the money would be used to benefit the city, especially in the area where they live.
Monica Macfarlane, assistant graduate coordinator for grain science and industry at Kansas State University: The city has realized less revenue from sales tax and fees than was budgeted for the past five years. The city should focus on why budgeted revenue projections continue to be set at unattained levels instead of stressing property taxes increases are the stable and sustainable solution, and planning expenditures based upon attainable revenue projections. The budget should list which services will be expanded, maintained, or cut at each point of mill levy rate increases.
John Matta, retired Foot Locker vice president of logistics: The city’s property tax rate is too high. A 9.5% property tax increase for next year is excessive and did not need to happen. Property taxes for the past decade have risen by 6 times the combined rate of inflation plus population growth. Affordability is a major issue in Manhattan. This is why we see Geary and Pottawatomie far outpacing the population growth of Riley County over the past decade.
Usha Reddi, teacher: Property taxes increase every year mainly because property valuations increase every year. City Budget discussions started in May and concluded in September. We had two budget publications and two public hearings before voting. I received three pieces of communication from the public on this topic. While I agree taxes are too high, the decision we made was appropriate after reviewing all the information, having thorough discussions for several months and considering the consequences of COVID.
2. When making budget decisions, what would be your top priority and why?
Butler, The priorities in budget decisions are to ensure that the core city functions are properly funded. Those would be Fire, Police, Public Works, The water Department and Parks and Recreation. Those are pretty much listed in priority order except for fire and police — those public safety items are on an equal basis. The priority on funding needs focus on what is a true city need and what is a want.
Estabrook: With the first ever strategic plan completed this month, we can lean on that living document to budget in order to align with the priorities of the community — not just the whims of one commissioner or city manager. We have a guiding document to build the budget around and make those priorities fit within the existing revenue streams we have developed. The era of band-aid budgeting should be in the rear-view mirror.
James: My top priority would be staying within budget. Which means you would have to set one before you prioritized your expenditures. After setting the budget based on the previous year’s revenue, I would ensure the essential city functions were funded, water/sewer, RCPD, MFD, and Public Works. I would then continue to assess which departments and or expenditures had the greatest community impact and prioritize accordingly.
Jankovich: First, review revenue predictions, next what projects are underway now, their costs and their direct budget impact. Then look at the projects forecasted for the next five years to determine feasibility and actual benefit to the community.Work to combine projects that have several utilities involved. Established what our real needs are to gain more efficient operations, which includes personnel cost. Finally, find ways to efficiently keep our pools/programs open through each season.
Kidd: When making budget decisions, my top priority would be making sure that everything is as fair and as equitable as possible. By this, I mean that making sure that dollars that are going to city projects are benefitting everyone and not just a certain part of the city and/or a certain demographic. Another priority relating to the budget would be more of an in-depth analysis of how different entities are strategically using their funds.
Macfarlane: Transparency and accountability. Tax dollars are public monies and should be spent from, or saved in, the specified fund for which they were budgeted. Taxes should not be raised without exploring all possible revenue or cost-savings options or without carefully weighing the service or need the tax will fill. If services are going to be cut, those changes must be communicated to the public alongside a plan to restore or permanently cut those services.
Matta: The top priority is the services of the city: police, fire department, utilities, streets, etc. After that comes affordability, then amenities. My management experience in driving efficiencies and lowering costs while improving services will serve the city well. I will push staff to use the American Rescue Plan Funds to benefit all citizens. Mayor Butler attempted to use the funds to offset the 9.5% tax increase but did not receive support from fellow commissioners.
Reddi: I review our revenue streams to see if they are meeting the needs of the community and try to balance expenditures to ensure the city of Manhattan is meeting its mission. The mission of the city “is to sustain order and protect public safety, promote public health, preserve the built and natural environment, and enhance economic vitality”.
3. What is the biggest problem facing Manhattan, and what do you want to do about it?
Butler: The key problem appears to be affordability. Manhattan is viewed as a high cost living area, that causes people to leave and inhibits retention of KSU graduates to the local area. The solution is simple. Start addressing affordability by gaining control of the spiraling property tax rate. Second use the current and the renewed 2023 Economic Recovery and Relief Sales tax to reduce city debt, improve infrastructure, attract new business, and address work force housing.
Estabrook: Polarization – it’s tearing the country apart and it has seeped into all the local levels of government. My hope for humanity has been restored in the last few months because I had a front row seat to what amazing power, intelligence, talent, and skills Manhattanites can yield when they set aside superficial bias in efforts to solve problems together like what is being accomplished with the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team.
James: The biggest problem facing Manhattan is the back breaking property tax rate. Ever increasing property taxes make rent higher and makes home ownership less and less viable for young families. They also reduce the ability for small businesses to realize greater revenue and deprives them of the ability to reinvest that portion of their earnings into strengthening their business and providing more quality jobs in the city. I would never vote to increase property taxes.
Jankovich: Some may say taxes but I believe it is fatigue leading to negativity. We have tremendous assets to draw people to our city. However, we have begun down a divisive path that sends the wrong messages to potential employers looking at Manhattan as a new home. I want to bring back a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone is appreciated. From there we can expand our tax base to lower the burden for everyone.
Kidd: The city budget and increasing taxes are a concern for most citizens. Decreased enrollment at Kansas State University or lack of special events that attract people to Manhattan, such as Country Stampede, result in fewer people spending money in the city. Evaluating how current dollars are spent can provide valuable data for what changes could be made that could lower taxes or at least not increase taxes more for the next several years.
Macfarlane: Economic stagnation. This negatively impacts housing, city services, and our long-term sustainability. Development of our riverfront, implementation of rental housing inspections, and attracting research, development, or manufacturing partners compatible with our existing community are the keys to achieving this. We have enough big box and franchise service industries. We need to attract industries that pay a living wage to retain talent and diversify the tax base in our community.
Matta: While there are many concerns, such as lack of workers, K-State enrollment, COVID, stagnant job growth and affordable housing, I believe it comes down to affordability. We have the revenue stream to address our issues while keeping Manhattan affordable. The $12.7MM of rescue funds, the additional $3.5MM a year the new sales tax will bring in combined with proper fiscal management will allow us to attack our problems and keep taxes in check.
Reddi: Our biggest problem is staying competitive with other communities in Kansas and the nation. Manhattan’s strong relationship with its major employers — K-State, Fort Riley and USD 383 — along with our regional partners drive our economy. We have a lot of new development, we’re improving infrastructure, and we’re investing in quality of life initiatives. I want to leverage partnerships and our assets to support a broader, diverse community to increase economic vitality and growth.
4. Please give an example of a time you have compromised on a political issue with someone who has different political views?
Butler: One example is the Rental Inspection Program. The Commission achieved a compromise by establishing a rental registration program to clearly identify rental properties. To address inspections, we established a system where landlords or tenants can call the code office at any time and request a free inspection. This ensures problem properties are the focus of the city code resources. The current city Rental Registration and free inspection program seems to be a very effective solution.
Estabrook: Compromise is at the root of nearly everything I have ended up voting for as a commissioner. Compromise is necessary to be able to make progress, obstruction is a tool of an unsatisfiable minority. One example is that I compromised with Mayor Butler on bringing the sales tax to the ballot last year as long as it included dedicated funding for Workforce Housing initiatives estimated at $6.5M for the next decade.
James: When I was 20 I used to think export tariffs were completely useless and stifled economic viability, I had a discussion with a couple of economics professors and learned of the usefulness of export tariffs against inflation and to improve resource sustainability outlooks for a country. Now I understand that there are logical reasons for the use of export tariffs, and I maintain that they should be used sparingly.
Jankovich: I believe during my time as a city commissioner, 2011-15, I have compromised on issues to gain consensus. Each budget is a primary example. I also believe that understanding each commissioner helps in developing relationships that move the community forward. I believe commitment to make our community stronger is the overarching goal and principle that I try to maintain as a commissioner. I believe that each commissioner has a responsibility to voice their opinions.
Kidd: In this current COVID-19 climate, people have differing opinions regarding masks, vaccinations, and the requirements related to the two. I, like most people, have an opinion too; however, I value the data from the Health Department. As long as they can continue showing low rates of COVID-19 cases, I believe establishing clear thresholds that are easy for everyone to understand could help make the community feel more comfortable regarding requirements related to masks, vaccinations, etc.
Macfarlane: In 2017, I shared an office with another Graduate Teaching Assistant who was a firm supporter of the state law permitting the concealed carry of handguns on campus. She felt that more people carrying weapons made the campus safer. However, I had never felt unsafe on campus before the law was passed. Together we attended a community discussion on the subject. Through discussion, we became more open to each other’s views on the subject.
Matta: During my time on the commission in 2011/12 we were debating with the county about the renewal of the half cent sales tax initiative. I wanted to pursue the possibility of capturing the Pottawatomie portion of the city’s sales tax revenue while keeping the county whole from a funding standpoint. The county preferred not to confuse the ballot issue. I agreed because I believed we needed a united front to get the initiative passed.
Reddi: In 2016 we passed the non-discrimination policy which added sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class. We received plenty of positive and negative emails, hundreds of public comments for many months, reviewed policies from other cities and had several long nights of discussion. We compromised and developed a policy that put Manhattan as one of the first communities in Kansas to add these classes to the non-discrimination policy.
5. The city commission race is nonpartisan. Have you accepted help from any political party? Why or why not?
Butler: The idea that that the city commission race is nonpartisan has always been more a wish than a reality. I do not have any problem accepting; political party support as it balances out the work of the opposing party. At least in this election cycle, we have true transparency, both local Republican and Democratic parties are involved. The only thing nonpartisan about the local race is the way the ballot is formatted.
Estabrook: Not really — I haven’t asked either of the major parties for help. I acknowledge they both have a place in advocacy and shaping issues for voters. I don’t believe there is a Republican or Democratic way to make sure the stormwater gets to the river, the levee gets built, the zoo is open, swimming pools work and so on…regardless of party the City Commission needs citizens willing to serve their neighbors not a specific party.
James: The city commission race is about as nonpartisan as CNN and FOX News viewership. I have, and will, continue to accept help from any people or party who want to lower taxes, make government accountable to the people and make Manhattan a more affordable and enjoyable place for all of its citizens.
Jankovich: None. This is a nonpartisan race, no matter what any one candidate’s views are. As such candidates should not be tied to or held accountable to a particular party, PAC or other special interest group. Technically, we are elected by all voters of Manhattan and thus should represent the entire citizenry. By not being supported or assisted by any party I believe I provide a degree of independence in making critical decisions for the city.
Kidd: I have not received help from any political party. There is no reason as to why I haven’t received assistance. I have not been asked to be endorsed by a political party nor have I been asked to “partner” with any other candidate for this position. I think the benefit of this is that the community can learn more about my specific values and not necessarily attribute them to other candidates that are seeking election.
Macfarlane: As a centrist who identifies as fiscally conservative and socially responsible, I believe deeply in creating economic growth through socially and environmentally responsible innovation. I have accepted an in-kind donation — for access to a voter database — and volunteer assistance from the Riley County Democrats. Given that this is my first political race, this help was generous and demonstrated a level of community support for my aims.
Matta: Nonpartisan is not having party affiliations listed on the ballot. The parties have been involved for some time. This year has been more overt with the Democrats paying for their BOE candidates’ primary mailer and a door hanger endorsing their BOE and city commission candidates. Once that happened the Republicans became more overt. I have not received any direct funding from the Riley GOP. The Riley GOP has endorsed me, and I welcome the endorsement.
Reddi: I was approached by a political party wanting to endorse my candidacy and I accepted their endorsement. I have conducted my campaign as in the past — knocking on doors, yard signs and ads. I have knocked on over 1,200 doors, talked with hundreds of voters from all political parties. I value those discussions. We have 22,000 registered voters in Manhattan and typically, only 6,000 vote.