Zito’s far-left
theatrics not right
for Kansas House
Kim Zito is far-left, not “middle of the road.”
By now, you’ve probably seen the video of House District 67 candidate Zito at the USD 383 board of education meeting last summer. If not, just look up “Zito rants at public meeting” on YouTube.
Before completely derailing an otherwise peaceful meeting, an enraged Zito suggested everyone who opposed mandatory critical race theory training for teachers was “uneducated.” Having spent years in the KSU English Department as a student and instructor, I observed professors using CRT to force their personal politics on students, so I opposed the training, but activists like Zito wanted it mandated for obvious reasons.
Zito also claimed that religious community members like myself had “no place” in our public school system — the very system I grew up in, unlike Zito, who arrived in Manhattan less than three years ago before hitting the political scene. K-State Today had this to say about Zito in 2020: “A former journalist for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones in London, CNBC Europe and NPR station WUSF in Tampa, Zito has given up being objective and has turned into a community activist and vote mobilizer.”
I don’t know about you, but I think objectivity is pretty important, especially in reporters and politicians.
Most bizarre of all, Zito ended her rant at the meeting with the threat that “someone is going to get hurt” if the community continued to raise concerns to the board. Sadly, her online rhetoric is just as deranged. She locked down her Facebook recently (I guess wishing the Catholic Church “would go extinct” wasn’t a good campaign strategy) but she’s already shown her true colors as a discriminatory activist.
When given the chance to apologize for the horrific statement, she told The Manhattan Mercury, “There is nothing that I am ashamed of that I have written.” She also suggested people were overreacting because one person “can’t make (the Church) go extinct.”
Still, perhaps the most tragic thing about Kim Zito is her obsession with “bullies” while she herself consistently engages in bullying behavior towards anyone who doesn’t share her extremist views. Slander and threats are her primary skillset, along with theatrical claims of victimhood. Clearly, she’s really never stopped and considered the possibility that maybe she’s one of those bullies she claims to hate so much. Self-awareness and humility are important, especially in those who seek to represent others.
Mike Dodson is a far better choice to represent Manhattan, for simply being a professional and decent human being. Unlike Zito, Dodson doesn’t rely on threats and theatrics, and he has a proven track record of civility and success. If you hate the Catholic Church, enjoy political polarization, or support bullying tactics, Zito is your candidate.
The rest of us will vote for Mike Dodson on Nov. 8.
Carmen Schober
