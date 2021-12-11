Shea’s column gets some things right, some wrong
I have read all of Mr. Shea’s op-ed pieces and have generally found a few sentences that I would agree with, but that is all. I never expected to find more until Dec. 4th’s paper.
As usual though, while castigating the left he essentially ignores the right, as if the Jan. 6 insurrection didn’t happen, the death in Charlotte by the right wing nationalist plowing his car into the crowd didn’t happen, that the only reason police officers who violate their oath to serve and protect are ever brought to justice is because now people have cell phones to video the atrocity, as well as the Big Lie about the election.
He doesn’t consider reasons that make Black Lives Matter a movement. He only sees evil on the left, while never ever mentioning any evil on the right. And that makes any call of his for reasonableness and dialogue within the structures of our democratic federal republic suspect. He sees only instances of excess by progressives and says nothing of excesses by the far right. His “research” is one sided and flawed.
Mr. Shea is clearly not a student of history. I am, albeit not in a professional capacity, though I have taught it briefly at the juco level. In an honors world history class at Manhattan High, in the school year of 1957-58, we were introduced to four general political philosophies: radical, liberal, conservative, and reactionary. Picture a circle with radicals at the top left and reactionaries at the top right; at the bottom left are liberals and the bottom right are conservatives. Liberals and conservatives meet at the level of rational discourse and problem solving; radicals and reactionaries meet at the level of ends justifying means with goals to be achieved by any means deemed necessary, including violence.
The circle represents a spectrum of progression. Think of Nazis as reactionaries and Leninist communists as radicals. Nazis dreamed of a restoration of racial “purity” and domination: Communists dreamed of creating a classless “New Society” where people did not exploit people and all lived in peaceful harmony and government became a relic of a classist, statist past.
Mr. Shea, like a good conservative, emphasizes law and order as the first priority. A good liberal would emphasize equity, fairness, and social support as priorities of good law and order.
Conservatives are not against change, but they are wary of it: tradition is the glue that holds societies together. But traditions can go out of date or be wrong to begin with. Liberals and progressives are forward thinkers. Social and other large problems require solutions and many on the left are pragmatic. FDR said, in the crisis of the Depression, that government should try things and if something didn’t work, admit it, modify it or drop it and seek some other solution.
Out of that came the FDIC that guarantees your bank deposits, Social Security, and workers’ rights to organize, strike, and bargain collectively. Other programs faded away once their usefulness was over, and others came into being: civil rights acts that dismantled in, large part,
Jim Crow; a broader social safety net; environmental protections. Civil rights, health care, and the environment were things both liberals and conservatives could produce good legislation on in times past.
I can easily agree whole heartedly with Mr. Shea in what he writes in his final three paragraphs: We do need to tone down the rhetoric and both sides need to listen and debate rationally and civilly and correct evils where they exist. But there are real issues that are pushing the extremes, and they need real consideration.
Globalization must not allow corporations and governments to run roughshod over indigenous people and the poorer countries or impact adversely our own people. The environmental crisis is real. It needs to be dealt with seriously by both government and the private sector. So are concerns about being dependent on certain strategic materials by foreign adversaries. In a rational, peaceful world with no outside threats, free trade is a boon. Free trade worked in an era of colonialism — but mostly for the colonialists and great powers. Now the world is a far messier place. Maybe it’s not a good idea, for example, for us to be dependent on China for semi-conductors. Here at home, there are too many areas left behind and people who are trapped in urban and rural ghettos with little way out.
There has always been a degree of animosity between “hayseeds” and “city slickers,” and between “real people” and “pointy headed intellectuals.” Folks, we all survive by means of science, business, and rules of the game and we need to have those rules apply equally to all, including the enforcers. Injustice against one must be seen as an injustice to us all.
This is an era where, beginning with desegregation, the marginalized and looked down upon have found the courage to claim an equal place against a dominating white male system that set the rules, wrote the books, claimed the achievements, and disregarded oppression of others, even over members of their own group. The history of America is, in part, one of struggle to achieve what is written in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.
Originally this was a country run by white men of property. That was the criteria for voting.
We fought a civil war to free slaves who, for just a brief time, enjoyed full citizenship, only to be denied it again under Jim Crow. Segregation and Jim Crow existed outside the South, too. The plight of the First Nations was equally bad, if not worse, and immigration — legal or other wise — has been a contentious issue at least since the entry of large numbers of Chinese and Irish Catholics.
We are a work in progress; we must not go backwards; the only way is forward, all of us together.
Frank Siegle
1013 Houston St.
Thank you to Walgreen’s employees
I want to thank the management and staff of the Manhattan west side Walgreens. For 14 or 15 years, they have provided a discount for Project Joy, a project to make Christmas a celebration for children and their parents who are residing at the Manhattan Emergency Shelter. A number of different managers through the years (and this includes the east side Walgreens as well, although the bulk of my contact has been with the west side store), have been gracious and helpful, and I appreciate it very much. The management at the shelter tell me that a great deal of joy has been experienced by families there, and Walgreens has played a significant role.
This year, a female manager whose name I did not get at the west side Walgreen’s went above and beyond the call to help me with a coupon problem. An error had occurred, brought on no doubt by the busy season and the multi-tasking that staff must do at this time of year, and the manager exceeded my expectations in correcting the error in my favor.
There was no fault on the part of the cashier (whose name I also didn’t get), who was apologetic and concerned, and the manager made everything right. I reassured the young cashier that I in no way blamed her, and I hope that she believes me — we need empathic people in retail sales, and mistakes will happen. The reaction to those mistakes moving forward is what makes the difference.
It is comforting and encouraging to experience hometown stores who operate like local small businesses, in spite of being part of a large national chain.
Again, thank you to Walgreens; I urge people to shop there.
Kate Moore
1310A Westloop Place