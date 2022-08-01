HUD Homeless Grant

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks during a tour of the Homeless Assistance Center, June 29, in Miami.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country.

The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.

