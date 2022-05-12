Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts a question whether more nations will choose to join NATO for self-defense?
Russia’s main goal was to prevent Ukraine from developing closer ties to NATO and the EU. To them, and in particular Vladimir Putin, Russian national security becomes more at risk with Ukraine joining. The same could arguably have been said before Russia’s invasion of Georgia more than a decade ago. The hope was to not only improve the security of the Russian state but in a sense prevent history from repeating itself.
Russian history is replete with invasions, many of which share commonalities suggesting a recurring weakness the Russians have legitimate reason to fear.
The first is that any invasion into Russia has always come from its western border. This gets back to geography. This part of Russia is essentially flat plains: no natural boundaries, — rivers, or mountains — stretch across the entirety of the western border.
The second commonality is that the Russian state always suffers heavily whenever these invasions take place. This suffering may involve the human cost, the cost to land through scorched-earth campaigns or the cost of territory lost in order to buy time to counterattack.
The last commonality is that the most destructive invasion routes overlap both the largest sector of Russia’s population and — by extension — the site of most of the Russian economy.
Russian concerns about its western security have been legitimized over the centuries: by Sweden during the reign of Peter the Great, again during Napoleon’s invasion of Russia, then again by the Nazis during World War II. It was also the primary fear driving Russia’s post-war land grab, and during the Cold War. It is the fear of history repeating that causes leaders like Putin to take the actions they have taken.
What Putin did not count on is the kind of backlash his invasion of Ukraine would create. One such backlash is that nations such as Sweden and Finland are now making preparations of their own to join NATO.
Before the invasion itself, neither Sweden nor Finland had the political interest to join NATO. Their view was, ‘the system of security with Russia is still working for us so why change it?’
As of the 25th of April 2022, both Sweden and Finland have stated they will apply for membership in the following month. If they do apply and are accepted, Russia – or its close ally Belarus — would have either NATO or Ukraine on the whole of its western border from the Arctic to the Black Sea, a distance of about 3,000 miles.
Not to mention these two nations whose philosophies have been to stay neutral or at least out of Russia’s way now choosing to join NATO. What message would that send to Russia and Europe as a whole?
This begs another question. Because Russia used heavy-handed tactics to get what it wants in Ukraine, will more nations in Europe push to join NATO out of fear that Russia would do the same to them?
Aside from Ukraine, one such nation is Georgia which has also suffered from Russian aggression in the past. It is in talks about joining. If Georgia were to join, could that start a domino effect of other nations joining, simply to protect themselves from Russia?
That increased proximity of NATO and Russia could present a danger for both sides if, as seems reasonable given the region’s previously noted history, it intensifies the potential for heightened conflict. To give an example of this, Russia would feel backed into a corner and be forced to take more aggressive action in order to protect itself. Essentially the phrase the cornered rat will bite the cat applies here. If NATO does not make an attempt to understand this it could make a conflict more likely simply through misinterpretation.
Unfortunately for Russia Putin put it into this position by taking the more aggressive action of invading Ukraine. In doing so, Putin may very well have made the political and military situation for Russia far worse in both the near and perhaps far future. To help compound this point, assuming Ukraine survives the current war, it is arguably a guarantee that Ukraine would become apart of NATO seeing as how the reasons for joining are being made today.
Frank Felber is a long time Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016, Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and is a master’s program student at the University of Arizona in the International Security Studies program.