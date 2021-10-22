Growing up, I remember hearing about free speech and that a person could say anything they wanted to. That was what the First Amendment to the US Constitution was all about. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Today, however, freedom of speech depends on several different factors. Let’s consider them one at a time.
First, we need to understand there is a movement in our country to tear down “the system” and build a new system in its place. This means to remove everything considered good and right in our country’s history and replace with what a few academics and politicians consider to be good and right today. This includes all the statues (regardless of what they stand for), traditions such as a National Day of Elections (formerly November 2nd), all references to Christianity, and the US Constitution, among other things. Then rebuild a new system after the Utopian order constituted through a variant of Communism, referred to by some as American Marxism. The driving force behind this movement consists of the Biden Administration, the Black Lives Matter organization, the mainstream media, and the academia elite.
It is the primary focus of the movement to silence the conservative opposition. The media is doing this by berating anyone who opposes the movement’s goals. For example, almost daily the taking heads on CNN, MSNBC, CBS and the other Television networks, berate the Fox News networking claiming they are spreading nothing but lies and misinformation. At the same time, refuse to cover any news story that might show Biden and the administration in a bad light. When the New York Post carried an in-depth article regarding Hunter Biden and his laptop, none of the other print media or Television media bothered to even mention it. Why, because it implicated Joe Biden as well. Both Fox News and Newsmax have aired this information numerous times.
On February 22, 2021, two democrat members of the House, Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, wrote a letter to the chief executives of AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DISH, Cox, Altice, Hulu, and Alphabet demanding to know why they continued to carry Newsmax, Fox News, and One America News Network (OANN) on their news platforms. They claimed Newsmax, Fox News, and OANN “have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm.2 Misinformation on TV has led to our current polluted information environment that radicalizes individuals to commit seditious acts and rejects public health best practices, among other issues in our public discourse.” (https://mcnerney.house.gov/sites/mcnerney.house.gov/files/McNerneyEshoo%20TV%20Misinfo%20Letters%20-%202.22.21.pdf). What they failed to say is that misinformation means the Republicans disagree with the Democrats.
They go on to make demands against these platforms demanding answers to seven questions. Questions six and seven are: “6. Have you ever taken any actions against a channel for using your platform to disseminate any disinformation? If yes, please describe each action and when it was taken, and 7. Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN on U-verse, DirecTV, and AT&T TV both now and beyond any contract renewal date? If so, why?” This is a blatant attempt to intimidate the CEO’s into banning the three conservative networks. Why? What are the democrats afraid of that they would purposefully try to violate the First Amendment rights of other US citizens? I would propose to you that they are simply following the standard Marxist guidelines. The first rule of Marxism is to silence the opposition. The Administration, the media, and big Tech all seem bent on making sure anyone or anything that can be used to promote conservative, traditional, or religious values must be silenced!
While studying military strategy and tactics I learned when over-coming the enemy to make sure you get the message out to the masses that you want, not what your opponent wants. Without a voice there can be no leader and the people are like a sheep without a shepherd. They blindly follow whomever (or whatever ideology) catches their attention.
When I first started writing this column, the Senior Editor, Ned Seaton, commented that controversy was a good thing. It helps to create awareness. People cannot make informed decisions if they hear or read only one side of the issue. Unfortunately, our nation has become so polarized that we don’t want to hear the other side. We only watch those TV networks that we agree with or read the newspapers and books that we agree with.
Our nation will not survive as a one-party society, be that republican, democrat, or socialist. America was founded on the belief that we all have an equal right to voice our opinions. That also means we have an obligation to listen to what others have to say before making decisions. Our political leaders, as well as the rest of us, need to remember this.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.