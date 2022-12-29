Correction for Dec. 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Tuesday article contained incorrect information about a rumored candidate for Tom Hawk’s Senate seat. Katrina Lewison was one of the names floated as a potential candidate who won’t run.The Mercury regrets this error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katrina Lewison Tom Hawk Politics Seat Candidate Senate Mercury Article Recommended for you Latest News Correction for Dec. 29, 2022 Police report for Dec. 29, 2022 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | New Years Eve parties, first day hikes and more LOOKING AHEAD | Notable Riley County cases include first-degree murder trial Stopping Alabama QB Bryce Young is no easy task Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianSeaton Publications chairman, former Mercury publisher Edward Seaton dies at 79Sugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plansTicket to Wabash: K-State "superfan" Robert Lipson’s 10 favorite games of his legendary streakK-State hires Jason Mansfield as next volleyball head coachReddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatTwo Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex caseLOOKING AHEAD | K-State works to increase enrollment; USD 383 plans leadership changeNatalie SuttonRCPD looking into identity theft case worth $9K Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.