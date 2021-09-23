American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed fifteen members and four guests. Dede Brokesh introduced speaker Stacey Knoell, executive director of the African American Affairs Commission. Her presentation focused on her path to becoming involved in the political arena and her current position with the commission. At the urging of others, she ran for the District 9 Senate seat in Kansas. She lost by four percentage points, but said she learned about herself through the process. The election got her on the governor’s radar and she soon became the executive director of the African American Affairs Commission, one of four of the External Affairs Commissions through the governor’s office. There are seven members on the commission. Currently, half is dealing with the COVID vaccine among the African American population. She works closely with the senior advisor of vaccine equity in Kansas. She indicated Black churches have helped in getting vaccines out to their communities. Twenty-five percent of her job right now deals with redistricting, which can have an impact on Black communities in Kansas. She had hoped to do listening tours throughout Kansas but COVID restricted that option for now. The book “Mighty Justice: My Life in Civil Rights” about activist and trailblazer Dovey Johnson Roundtree, by Katie McCabe, was selected on Stacey’s behalf for the Manhattan Public Library.
Dede Brokesh announced the speaker for the next meeting will be Rich Vargo, Riley County Clerk. He will provide an update and discuss changes to voting rules, advance voting, mail-in ballots and what to expect on ballots. The League of Women Voters will be joining this meeting. Marlene said she is working on the yearbook updates and Dede is working on the program flyer. Both will be ready by the next meeting. Marianne Korten, treasurer, gave the budget report and presented the budget for 2021-2022. It was approved as presented. Marlene submitted a grant, written by Dede and others, to Humanities Kansas for internet and Zoom equipment. Chris Herald gave the membership report. Dues should be paid by the end of October.
The next meeting on Oct. 11 will be a hybrid meeting. The in-person dinner/meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Meadowlark Event Center. The Zoom meeting will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at around 6:45 p.m. For more information about AAUW, visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Sept. 15 for their first business meeting of the club year. Scott Voos, director of BeAble, gave the educational program on this new community outreach service. Members brought “wish list” items for Scott to take back to their facility in Manhattan.
President Judy Ahrens conducted the business meeting with 12 members attending. The 2021-2022 budget was approved as well as revised bylaws. Members are selling Terri Lyn nuts as their annual ways and means chapter project.
In July, seven members and two husbands attended the International Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. On Aug. 7, members attended the First State Council meeting in Olathe. Members have been volunteering on Sunday every month at Second Helping, the Sunday night carry-out dinner held at First Congregational Church.
A membership recruitment social was held Aug. 18 at the home of Vice President DeAdre Strouts.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net, 785-477-0564, or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net, 785-477-0134.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Silver Linings week game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Sept. 20. Marylee Arnold and Bill Knox were second. Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs tied for third with Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp, who came in first in flights B and C. Nancy Gugler and Georgia Reynolds were fifth in A and second in B. Roger Swarts and Lana Bays were third in B, and Dan Otto and Gary Stemple were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Sept. 16, President Robbin Cole called on Steven Graham and Chris Culbertson to tell about the best practices they learned at Rotary Team Training. They mentioned doing a full check on all members for suggestions, social media for meetings, online access, personal invitations to work days, and connecting with other clubs in the district. This club, with local partners, has applied for a “Basic Education and Literacy Grant.” Deadline for registering for the Oct. 21-23 district conference has been extended to Oct. 8. Mike Dodson said that helpers are needed for the Bleeding Kansas Gravelduro race on Sept. 25.
Dick Wertzberger introduced Jason Smith, fellow Rotarian and president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. Smith said local employment is about back to pre-pandemic normal but there are still lots of job openings, including many high-paying jobs. In the employment area, day care for workers’ children is still a challenge and more affordable options are needed. He said the Chamber is working on talent attraction, a better presence on the internet, relocation guides for newcomers, and other efforts to maintain and grow job opportunities. Jason listed three ways Manhattan can be more proactive in attracting new businesses: more ready-to-use laboratory spaces; more spaces of 16 acres or more for “high tech” manufacturing; and more speculative investment in space for manufacturing such as Bev Hub. Some challenges are the price of housing, getting more federal and state funds to encourage new businesses, and adapting to more retail being done online. He said that NBAF and the BRI have been good additions to the community.
In honor of the speaker the book “The Lion of Mars” will be given to Bergman School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meals can be ordered a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
Then Men’s Garden Club September meeting started at the Fork in the Road and a presentation by Valerie Visser. The Fork in the Road is a venture located in Riley that the Vissers established two years ago. The homemade pies and cinnamon rolls have established a following among area residents. What started as a small roadside table selling homegrown garden vegetables has developed into a full scale roadside shop selling regionally produced foodstuffs, bedding plants, honey and the original baked goods. The Vissers’ commercial kitchen produces baked goods on Tuesday and Thursday with Friday reserved exclusively for their signature cinnamon rolls.
John Mainey presided over the business meeting at Early Edition westside location. The next meeting will be Ladies Night at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Blue Hills Room. The program will be on hummingbirds presented by Chuck Otte, Geary County ag and natural resources agent. The next workday will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 harvesting Collins Lane sweet potatoes for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Workdays for the Senior Center and Hospice House will be established at the October meeting.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Four members of Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 14 at the home of Mary Lou Glende. After refreshments, President Mary Lou called the meeting to order with the opening ritual. During roll call, members shared a “cleaning hack” to keep your room shining through the dust.
Preceptor Beta Zeta has received a three star rating from BSP International for the past year. The next meeting will be held at the home of Gloria Holcombe on Oct. 12. Dues are due at the October meeting.
The August social was held at the Arts on the Green, a project by Seven Dolors Church on Aug. 29. Five members and three guests attended. The September social was a gathering for the Third Thursday in downtown Manhattan on Sept. 16. Members met at El Patron for a meal and then browsed downtown. The October social will be on Oct. 9 and members will meet at the Pumpkin Patch.
Betty Holder reminded the group that Beta Bits asked that members wear their BSP badge at meetings. The hostess gift was won by Betty Holder and was an open black pumpkin candle holder. Mary Lou then closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
The program led by Mary Lou was on the topic of kindness rocks. Small rocks are cleaned and prepared for painting and writing of a picture or a verse on it. They are then presented to a friend or acquaintance or placed when someone will find them as a welcoming message. Members made a kindness rock to be used as they preferred.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hills Room. The group had nine members and one guest join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Warren Prawl led a song, Chad Tepe led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Sargent said one club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Ed Herde (Sept. 23).
The evening Kiwanis Club is hosting a Kiwanis Family picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 on the Bluemont Hill platform they built. There is no cost but donations are accepted. The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors voted to have as the Christmas project this year the Toys for Manhattan organization headed by Judy Padgett.
The program for the day was introduced by Solarian Doug Denning and was Linda Gibson of the Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center which is a member agency of the Sunflower CASA Project. Gibson is a native of Kansas and received a degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo. She worked out of state for a number of years but recently moved back to Kansas to be closer to her family. The mission of Stepping Stones is to provide a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse in a child-friendly facility to help reduce trauma to the child while maintaining the integrity and comfort of the child. They assume the role of victim advocate and perform forensic interviewing. Since they opened in 2008, the Child Advocacy Center has provided over 1,000 forensic interviews. Gibson indicated that 41% of child abuses happen in the home and 90% of the time the abused knows the attacker.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. They will meet on Sept. 28 and the guest speakers will be the K-State Circle K Governor and the K-State Circle K President. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Sept. 16 at the Blue Hills Room with Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karen Tinkler, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Marie McConnell, a member of the Polly Ogden chapter, shared information on the organization and activities of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Gaby Harms was welcomed as a new member. Linda Ford was the guest of Rose Robinson. Linda Dominquez was the guest of Beth Bipes. Pat Heinsohn won the free lunch ticket. Carolee presented members with September birthdays a long-stemmed rose: Ann Bitter, Gladys Thomas and Jo Beckman
October activities include First Tuesday Bunko Oct. 5; Third Monday Bunko Oct. 18; Hand and Foot cards Oct.14 and 28; Fourth Friday Bridge Oct. 22; Coffee Time Oct. 22; Fall Social Oct. 24. The October luncheon will be Oct. 21 at the Blue Hills Room. Allana Parker will present the program on the history of the Riley County Underground Railroad.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-539-4981, for club activities or reservations.