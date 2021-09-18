Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Carol Adams opened the Sept. 1 meeting with a welcome. Judi Boley led the flag salute.
Liz Beikman introduced the guest speaker Eric Reid, assistant superintendent of USD 383. Eric gave an account of many of the $130 million worth of improvements in the school district. Reid said storm shelters and parking were two priorities. Eugene Field Early Learning Facility will open next year. Six graders are now incorporated with middle school students at both Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools. Reid shared photos of the Oliver Brown Elementary School in Pottawatomie County. It is named for the plaintiff in the Brown v. Board of Education case.
Carol Adams began the meeting by having members introduce their guests. Carol welcomed Gil Bunning, District 2 KARSP director, and his wife, Carol Bunning. Sheryl Fjell introduced Marilyn Fox.
Joyce Leach read the slate of officers: Carol Adams, president; Brenda Mann, vice president; Linda Klabunde, secretary; and Nancy Sebelius, secretary. Liz Beikman moved that the group close nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
Gil Bunning installed the officers.
Gil Bunning announced the KARSP awards. Joyce Leach received the 2020 Unit Service and Distinguished Service Award. Pam Russell received the 2021 Unit Service Award. MAREA received the Unit Volunteer Service Award with 2,736 volunteer hours in the community worth $78,085. Carol Oukrop received the Sunflower Award.
Brenda Mann gave the treasurer’s report. She explained the 2021-22 budget proposal. Joyce Leach proposed approving the budget and Nancy Sebelius seconded the motion. The group voted unanimously to approve the budget.
Adams passed the committee sign up sheet. At the first meeting, Carol recognized all the committee chairs.
Boley and Leach asked members to keep track of their community service hours. Boley discussed the Ogden Friendship House, since it was the community service project for September.
Leach reported the Christmas luncheon will be Dec. 1 at First Lutheran Church. At least 50 members need to attend in order to acquire catering.
Leach is working on the yearbook and told members to let her know about any news.
Carol thanked Beikman and the program and tours committee for setting up tours.
The scholarship committee awarded five scholarships in April 2021.
Leave gave a tribute to seven members who have died: Nancy Havenstein, Orville Gobber, Eunice Bradley, Richard McKittrick, Joyce Whitson, Phyllis Weyerts and J. Lester Hooper.
The KARSP convention will be Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.
John Uthoff explained the door prize for most years of educational experience. Adams adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Virginia Hamilton and Liz Gilman won the International Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Sept. 13. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were second, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth were third, and Georgia Reynolds and Suzanne Crawford were fourth. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were first in flight C, and Tom Shields and Sherry Downey were second. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call or text Pam at 784-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Sept. 9 meeting, President Robbin Cole called on Rich Sell, visiting president of the Konza Manhattan Rotary Club, to announce a fundraiser for polio eradication. The club is selling boxes of donuts at $20 each, and with various matching funds will raise $50,000. Randy Peterson, Polio Plus chair, announced that the club will have a Polio Plus fundraiser next spring with a goal of raising at least $4,000. The Zone goal is to raise at least $20.26 per Rotarian.
The annual Rotary District meeting will be Oct. 21-23. Chris Culbertson will lead Interact, Rotaract, and Rotary members on Saturday for river cleanup and tree care of the 100 new trees that the club has planted at the Northeast Park. The Rotary club monitors and cleans up the ramp as a part of the Adopt a Boat Ramp program. The Rotary Clubs of Eastern Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Leadership Center and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, have produced videos on the COVID-19 vaccination in Spanish and English.
Tom Roberts introduced the day’s speaker, Kyle Smith, Scout executive, Boy Scouts of America Coronado Council. Kyle spoke about aspects of scouting in Konza District, which includes Manhattan. He said that K-State, Fort Hays State and Kansas Wesleyan are partners with the Coronado Council. He also reported that the Konza District includes 446 boys and 54 girls. He also touched on Family Scouting, pending lawsuits, girls in BSA Exploring since the ‘70s, and noted that “Scouts BSA” is the official title. He described the restructuring that has occurred because of the recent lawsuits and settlements.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Like Father Like Son” will be donated to Marlatt Elementary School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 14 at the Blue Hills Room. They had 13 members and six guests join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Jerry Rosine led a song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Jim Jorns gave the invocation.
One club member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Dave Meusborn and Amy (Sept. 18).
The 2021-22 installation of officers banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. on October 5 at the Blue Hills Room. A meal will be provided. The cost and a menu will be revealed in the near future. The club will not have a regular weekly noon meeting that day. Community Service chair Ron Jackson scheduled a club highway cleanup for last Sept. 12. Jackson’s wife Kristen provided treats for those helping, which included 10 K-State Circle K members and four Solar Kiwanis members (Jackson, Sargent, Denning and Scharfe) along with William Scharfe. In addition, four members from the evening Kiwanis Club helped (Kitty and Bill Pursley and Coy and Nina Middleton). On Sept. 7 fifteen members of the club received a guided tour from Solarian Jim Bach of the new Shamrock Zone in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The club earned $755 from parking cars in the Central National Bank parking lot at K-State’s first home football game on Sept. 11.
The program for the day was introduced by Solarian Doug Haverkamp and was Lesley White, director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation. She explained that the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation functions to advance the mission of the Discovery Center by providing support for its programs and initiatives, ensuring stewardship of the region’s tall grass prairie. White was joined by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation president, Bruce Snead, and he explained that donations to the Foundation support new and existing educational programs, funding for in-house and traveling exhibitions, funding for ongoing annual events such as Flint Hills Day, Family Day, National Day of the Cowboy and Breakfast With Santa. They are having a fundraiser at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Oct. 23 named Bison, Beef and Bourbon.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The club will meet on Sept. 21 and our guest speaker will be Emily Selby, director of the Child Advocacy Center, which is part of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.