The AAUW Manhattan branch meeting was Sept. 12 at the Manhattan Public Library in-person (6 p.m.) and via Zoom (program at 6:40 p.m.). President Usha Reddi welcomed the 23 attendees, including five guests. A boxed meal was served prior to the program.
Program Co-Vice President Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced speaker Dr. Regina Platt from Topeka. Platt is currently the racial justice coordinator and community advocate with the YWCA Northeast Kansas. She was recently appointed world civility ambassador in Gary, Indiana, and received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy by the United Graduate College and Seminary International. She is a trained restorative practitioner, mediator, motivational speaker, poet, published author and life coach.
Her presentation began with a song honoring our ancestors because of their impact on us. She discussed how social conformity often makes us feel confined to roles. Regina discussed how racial injustice came to the forefront during COVID. Her advice to help restore and unify the nation is to let all voices be heard. Chris Herald announced that the book “The Library Bus” by B. Rahman will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library in Regina’s honor.
Membership Vice President and STEM Coordinator Chris Herald gave a membership report. Progam Co-Vice President Dede Brokesh announced that the next branch meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Manhattan Public Library. Audrey Swartz, Indigenous representative, Manhattan Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, will talk on “Being Indigenous in the Now: How Modern Natives are Combating the Past Tense.” The program committee has started planning for International Women’s Day on March 8. If interested in serving on the committee, contact Usha. The programs committee is also working on a program palm card.
Usha announced that AAUW along with the League of Women Voters plan on participating in the K-State Homecoming Parade on Oct. 28. Usha asked everyone to send feedback about the dinner and meeting venue.
For more information about AAUW, visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Graham Rose and Larry Lord won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Oct. 3. Linda Schottler and Sherry Downey were second, Lynda Yancey and Gary Stemple were third, and Katha Hurt and Judy Hildreth were fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Sept. 29 meeting by welcoming Rotarians. Rotarian Phil Mattox introduced Julie Gibbs, director of Riley County Health Department. She shared themes from the Riley County Needs Assessment in 2020. The areas that need attention are the lack of affordable housing, affordable and accessible mental health services, and a lack of living wage jobs. She also shared information on the Riley County Improvement Plan in 2022. Communication and coordination of systems and services, transportation, and mental health were the priorities deemed to have the most impact on improving community health.
Steven then announced that he, Keith Westervelt, Chris Culbertson, and Alison Wheatley planted six trees on the K-State campus last week. Rotarians, Rotaractors, and Interactors also helped with the Kansas River cleanup over the weekend. Seven members attended the district conference where the club received the Presidential Citation for meeting its goals in 2021-2022. The club also received patches for being a Star Club and the Polio Plus designation. Steven then called on Rotarian Bill Richter to present information on his background and evolution in Rotary. Bill commented on his early and continued involvement with the Rotary Peace Fellow program. He also shared why he and Linda, his wife, support the Rotary Foundation, which tries to eradicate polio, improve water and sanitation, end human trafficking, and more. Bill received a standing ovation for his commitment to Rotary. Cup money for September is designated for speakers’ books.
In honor of Julie’s presentation, the book “Operation Do-Over” was donated to Bergman Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Blue Hills Room for the annual Recognition and Installation Banquet. There were 18 members present and 11 guests (U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, Kristin Little, Kansas Kiwanis Gov. Vic Steiner, Kiwanis Div. IV Lt. Gov. Jason Krantz, Brian Pelis Sr., Brian Pelis Jr., Seth Anderson, Mary Lu Haas, Gloria Raney, Malley Sisson and Kristen Jackson) along with music provided by The Bluegrass Band. 2021-2022 Club President Naci Pelis led the meeting. After a buffet provided by RC McGraw’s, Mary Scharfe led in song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Solarian Charlie Sargent commended Charter Member Jim Sharp for his 57 years of service to the community through Solar Kiwanis. Moran then commended Sharp for his service in World War II and presented him with a U.S. flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol building. Sharp was in the Battle of the Bulge and was Sergeant of the Guard at the Palace of Justice during the Nuremberg trials, providing security in the courtroom and prison cells. Solarian Doug Ackley was then recognized for being voted Solar Kiwanian of the Year for 2021-2022. Ackley then presented a 30-year Legion of Honor framed certificate to Solarian Karen Medlin and a 50-year Legion of Honor framed certificate to Solarian Jim Jorns.
Pelis gave recognition to the voting member retiring from the Board of Directors, Charlie Sargent. Solarian Sargent then presented President Pelis a plaque for her year of leading the club. Solarian Vera Williams then introduced Krantz, who installed the new club officers for 2022-2023. The 2022-2023 Solar Kiwanis President Chad Tepe was then handed the gavel by outgoing president Pelis and talked about his goals for the club this year.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Oct. 11. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) if they plan to attend a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met Sept. 27 at the home of Cindi Morris for the annual Salad Supper. Deb Lippoldt was co-hostess. A slide show of members’ summer gardens was viewed. Following the slide show, members enjoyed a variety of salads and desserts.
President Val Converse called the meeting to order at 5:40 p.m. Visitors Betty Wilson, Kirk Wilson, Ricci Dillon, and Jeff Morris were welcomed. Nineteen members were present.
Minutes were approved as distributed.
Val announced that flowers were purchased for Vera Langemeier’s funeral held on Sept. 20. Vera had designated Town and Country Garden Club as a memorial recipient.
Courtesy sent cards to the Langemeier family and to the David Sach’s family (Rebecca Stark). Members were reminded of the funeral time for David Sachs and thanked for volunteering to provide meals for the family.
Groundbreaking for the new reflecting pool at the K-State Gardens was Sept. 28. The old conservatory will soon be demolished and debris removed. The annual poinsettia sale will be on Nov. 17 -18. Orders can be made on their website. Garden volunteers can find out more by contacting Scott McElwain at 785-532-1397.
Barbara Gatewood explained that the club purchases books for the library. The other project is to plant and care for two pots in the children’s patio.
Val and Bonnie will see if the museum can store the large pots through the winter.
Alma Deutsch has been entering recent information into the scrapbook and the book is available to view.
The sprinkling system at the Sunset Zoo garden has been repaired and seems to be functioning. A new metal hose for hand watering was also purchased.
Members should look for emails with sign up for hosting meetings next year and committee assignments. Members are expected to participate in the annual plant sale, serve on at least one other committee, and help with the Sunset Zoo gardens.
Val will send out a sign up list of committees and leadership positions that are available. Members should respond with their preferences by Oct. 23.
Barbara Pearson, Laura Hall, Sue White, and Deb Lippoldt will investigate a fitting memorial for Vera Langemeier for the Sunset Zoo gardens.
The club will contribute $100 to the College of Architecture memorial fund to honor David Sachs.
Meeting adjourned at 6:12 p.m.
The next meeting will be Oct. 25 at Memorial Stadium for a tour by Lee Skabelund to learn about the green roofs. Members will receive details by email. Hostesses will be Greta Baack, Gloria Holcomb, and Debra Lippoldt.