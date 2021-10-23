American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch held a hybrid dinner meeting with the Riley County League of Women Voters at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Meadowlark Hills Event Center. Usha Reddi introduced speaker Rich Vargo, Riley County clerk and election official. Rich addressed questions on voter registration, voting procedures, and changes in Kansas voting laws.
Mary Stamey announced that the book “Thank you for Voting Young Reader” will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library on Rich’s behalf. President Marlene VerBrugge closed the meeting by thanking the LWV for joining and will send out announcements by email.
The next branch hybrid dinner meeting will be Nov. 8 at Meadowlark. Shari Crittendon will speak on the roles and responsibilities of the general counsel for K-State. For more information visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary
Pearce Keller Unit 17 auxiliary meeting of Oct. 4 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redan took the roll call with 13 members present, of which 10 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the September meeting. There were three corrections.
Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for September, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 97 paid renewals plus two new members.
Chaplain Doreen had sent out cards to members Angela Coleman and Carol Zeitvogel.
Dana read a thank you letter from the Manhattan Emergency Shelter for the group’s donation.
The Thursday evening meals have gone up to $10. SAL Burger Night still runs $7-10. The Legion wants two volunteers from each group to help during the year for party planning (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.). Susan Bergsten and Dianna Horner will represent the auxiliary.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1.
Manhattan
Duplicate
Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Charity Club Championship at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Oct. 18. Katha Hurt and Sharon Kriss were second, and Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were third. Tom Shields and Sherry Downey were tied for fourth with Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs. The bridge club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Oct. 14, President Robbin Cole introduced Bob Ward who recognized Randy Peterson as a Paul Harris Fellow +2. C.Clyde Jones introduced Mary Martell, vice president and regional administrator for Stormont Vail. Cole introduced Diane Hinrichs-Toburen, marketing and development director for Pawnee Mental Health Services. Chris Culbertson updated the club on the Kansas River Cleanup where three Interactors, six Rotaractors and three Rotarians collected more than 3.75 tons of trash. Mayor Butler will proclaim Oct. 24 World Polio Day in Manhattan. According to Polio Plus chair, Randy Peterson, the club has raised $600.
Karen McCulloh introduced Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. The presentation began with a video of the Crisis Stabilization Center, a 24/7 mental health crisis center providing services to 13 emergency rooms and 10 counties. The center was funded from a seed grant, the Goldstein Foundation and private donors. There are 11 beds for adults. Children and youth are screened and transferred to an appropriate facility.
Pawnee Mental Health, originally known as the Riley County Mental Health Center, opened its doors in 1956 with a budget of $13,511.92, serving one county. Today the budget is $13 million, serving ten counties with 240 employees. Mental health co-responder positions were created in 2017 in conjunction with the Riley County Police Department and assist in crisis situations.
The 65th anniversary of Pawnee Mental Health will be celebrated on Nov. 4 with Driving the Dream Dinner and Auction held at the Midwest Dream Car Collection. Funds raised support the summer camp experience for youth, celebrating 20 years in 2022.
In honor of the speaker, the book “The Baby-Sitters Club” will be donated to Northview Elementary. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meals can be ordered a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Riley County
Genealogical
Society
The RCGS Annual Meeting and Program will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. The program this year is “Mary Ann McCutchan: Pioneer Woman in Bleeding Kansas Portrayed by Janet C. Armstead.” The historical Mary Ann McCutchan moved to Kansas Territory in 1859 with her husband and six children. They built their cabin in Kanwaka, a community just west of the new town of Lawrence. The Underground Railroad, border ruffians, Quantrill’s Raid, and the birth of another child are but a few of the challenges that Mary Ann and her husband faced before and during the Civil War. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Please contact the RCGS Library for more information (785-565-6495).
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 12 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting. President-elect Chad Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Jeff Morris led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Solar Kiwanis 2021-2022 dues are now past due. Dues remain at $105 for the year and the club asks members who have not paid dues to do so immediately. The evening Kiwanis Club is hosting a Kiwanis Family picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 on the Manhattan Hill platform they built. Phil Anderson will replace Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson on the board.
The club met at noon on Oct. 19 at the Blue Hills Room. Thirteen members joined the meeting along with guests Barbara Johnson and Steve Bartle. Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led in song, Mary Scharfe led the pledge and Bob Johnson gave the invocation.
The grandfather of our club president, Naci Pelis, passed away last week in Kentucky. Naci will rejoin the club when she returns from Kentucky. The tour of Tointon Family Baseball Stadium will be at 4 p.m. on Oct. 27. The tour guide will be K-State head baseball coach Phil Hughes. Members of the club assisted the Riley County Key Club with a concessions fundraiser at the Riley County versus St. Marys volleyball match on Oct. 12. On Oct. 21, Solarian Ed Herde was presented a plaque commemorating his 55 years as a Kiwanis member. This presentation was made in the Prairie Star Restaurant in Meadowlark Hills retirement community.
The program was presented by Trisha Kvasnica, DVM, and introduced by Doug Denning. Kvasnica is opening a new veterinary practice on Tuttle Creek Boulevard, where previously the headquarters for the County Stampede was located. Kvasnica spoke about signs a dog or cat is in pain or not feeling well. She said all veterinarians treat all ailments. Kvasnica previously had a mobile veterinarian service that would perform services in homes.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The group will meet on Oct. 26 and the guest speaker will be Michelle Haub, Parkinson and Memory Program leader at Meadowlark Hills. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.