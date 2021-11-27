Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order by President Avery Inman at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Green Valley Community Center. There were 28 members and four guests present. The officer reports were given, along with council representative and leader’s reports. Two committee breakout meetings were held, which were Adopt-A-Family and Christmas caroling. The committee reports were given. For new business it was moved and seconded to donate $100 to the 4-H Foundation, which supports area 4-H clubs. There were no project talks or demonstrations for the program during this meeting. Instead, the club leader handed out awards to the 4-Hers. After announcements, it was moved and seconded for adjournment. The club will meet again at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Home of the Flint Hills to Christmas carol and have the meeting afterwards.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Carol Adams welcomed members and called the meeting to order at 9:20 a.m.
Judi Boley led the flag salute.
Liz Beikman introduced Jamie Spikes, who presented a program on Cancer Companions. It is a Christian cancer support group that tries to provide hope for people with cancer.
Leo moved to approve the minutes from the last meeting. The motion was seconded and passed.
Linda Klabunde presented the treasurer’s report. It was moved and seconded to pass the report. The motion carried.
Joyce Leach gave the community service report. The group donated $110 to the FIT Closet in October. The November community service project is the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Joyce Leach reported for the Christmas luncheon committee. Linda Uthoff gave the legislative report.
For the program and tours committee, Liz Beikman reported on the trip to Council Grove and lunch at the Hays House. The spring tour will be to Hale Library.
Carol welcomed Sheryl Fjell as a new member who volunteered to head the scholarship committee. Letters will be sent to counselors at MHS, BVHS and RCHS encouraging them to have students apply for scholarships.
Youth chairperson Marianne Cullers announced they are tentatively scheduling tutoring at the Douglass Center in January. Volunteers are needed for tutoring math and reading.
Members discussed Earth Day projects. Carol told members to think about ideas for the project and share them at the January meeting.
Members extended a thank you to Linda Klabunde for her assistance with the MAREA booklets and Donna Sears for her advice. Carol asked members to check the MAREA yearbooks for errors.
Teacher’s Hall of Fame nomination forms are available.
Shannon Molt, assessment coordinator at MHS, needs volunteers to assist with tests. She is asking retired teachers to serve as supervisors during large group testing days. There might also be some small group monitoring for students who need accommodations. Two dates are March 1 ACT tests and May 2 to 13 for advanced placements tests. Those interested can contact Shannon at shannonm@usd383.org or 785-341-1030.
Laurie Curtis with Ethiopia Reads said the group was able to get 45,000 books to refugee camps in three regions during one week.
Marilyn Fox received the door prize of a $10 gift card to Early Edition.
The meeting was adjourned at 10:30 a.m.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The winners at the weekly Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Nov. 22 were Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth. Suzanne Crawford and MaryLee Arnold were second, Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord were third, and Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were fourth. In flight B, Tom Shields and Robin Spencer were first and Lynda Yancey and Helen Estes were second. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met on Nov. 8 at Four Points by Sheraton with 23 members and two guests present. The meeting was called to order at 6:15 p.m. by Lion President Dave Schafer. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the Invocation.
Birthdays for November included Lion Duaine Sherwood and Lion Bill Witt, and Al and Mickey Keithley’s November anniversary was recognized.
Lion Lela Gillispie did a tail twister question followed by Lion K. Taylor adding some humor.
Lion Mickey Keithley did the Vision Screening update. Lion Monty Nielsen announced the Manhattan Lions had received a grant to assist with eye exams and glasses. Lion Joe Ott gave the report on the Highway Clean-up with 21 volunteers, which included seven K-State Omega Lions. Lion Duane Sherwood said everything was arranged for the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. Lion Diane Chapel talked about Samaritans Purse Operation Christmas Child collections for children around the world. Lion projects for December include Adopt a Family, and members will be participating in the Salvation Army bell ringing coordinated by Lion Don Robertson.
Lion Diana Chapel, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, presented the program, “A WAC Looks Back.”
Following the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
The next Manhattan Lions Club meeting will be Dec. 13 at Four Points by Sheraton. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion President Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Nov. 18 meeting, President Robbin Cole reminded members of the Dec. 6 gathering at the K-State Union from 5 to 7 p.m.
Rich Sell, president of the Konza Rotary Club, reminded members of the fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Midwest Dream Car Collection. Mike Dodson noted the early childhood literacy project that is providing books for kids. Bob Ward presented a Paul Harris Fellow +6 pin to Steven Graham. November is officially “Rotary Donation Month.” Cup money was for the Mayor’s Holiday Parade and other causes.
Rotary District Governor Vern Henricks introduced the guest speakers D. Scott Fritchen and Bill Snyder, who spoke about Scott’s best selling book about Bill Snyder. Before the formal presentation, President Robbin Cole awarded an honorary “Paul Harris Fellow” to Bill Snyder. This is an award that is normally given to Rotarians who accomplish especially good works for the community, so it is very special when awarded to a non-Rotarian. They spoke about how Snyder has a great fondness for people who care about their community. Snyder said his decision to come to K-State took a lot of urging, but he said he came “because of the people.” He told how KSU President Jon Wefald, Bob Krause, and several others participated in the rather formal “interview.” Snyder said that before the interview he walked around the campus and talked informally to hundreds of people, who all convinced him that they were happy with K-State.
In honor of and signed by the speakers, a book will be donated to Theodore Roosevelt School. The club meets at 11:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club November meeting was at the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice facility. It was an annual workday clearing flower beds and raking leaves. The work party of eight members collected more than 25 bags of garden debris this year.
President John Drach conducted a short business meeting following the work day. New officers for 2022 were elected with John Drach serving as president, Joe Mainey as vice president and Dick Green as secretary. The final order of business before adjournment was confirming the next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave. The program speaker for this meeting will be Riley County historian Doug Tippin on early rural Riley County schools.