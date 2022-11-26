American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was Nov. 14 at the Manhattan Public Library. President Usha Reddi gave welcoming remarks and introduced guests and three new members. Speaker Doug Barrett, a photographer and cinematographer, was introduced by co vice president of Programs Lynn Ewanow. Doug holds a master’s in security administration from Southwestern College, has served in law enforcement and the U.S. Army, and is owner of 400 North Creative in Manhattan.
Through visual storytelling and connections with his subjects, Doug documents social issues, marginalized humanity, and history where he finds deep relationships and conversations. His work is in the permanent collections of art at the Ulrich Museum and the Beach Museum of Art and has been featured in major publications and news venues. He serves on the Friends of the Beach Museum of Art Board, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Arts and Humanities Advisory Board, and is board vice president for the New Territory Magazine and the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills.
His inspirational talk on “A Woman’s Worth” began with slides of his work showing the leading role of women in speaking out on social injustices. Photographs from his “2 Americas” mural project in Hale Library recounts racial injustices from Martin Luther King Jr. to the murders of Blacks people by police and protests, including the local George Floyd demonstrations in 2020, where women were in the lead.
In his narrative “A Woman’s Worth,” Doug addressed what and who defines a woman’s worth. Men or systems often tell a woman what she can or cannot do, say, or feel, he said. Gender inequality is a major hindrance in the advancement of women. He encouraged women to not give up the fight and to have ambitions.
Doug recounted the Floyd protests and COVID pandemic in 2020 and his desire to cover what the world was seeing, what Black people were experiencing, and what Kansas looked like. He shared his image in Time Magazine (June 15, 2020) of Jason Allende, 13, with mother and siblings holding a simple sign “Stop the Hate” in a Junction City rally.
Mary Stamey announced that the book “Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution” will be donated to the public library in his honor. For more information on Doug’s work, visit www.400northcreative.com.
AAUW received a grant for the International Women’s Day event on March 8. The next branch meeting will be held at La Fiesta on Dec. 12. Director Karla Hagemeister will talk about the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Nov. 21. Nancy Ryan and Lyn Patterson were second, and Suzanne Crawford and Katha Hurt were third. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth in flight A and first in flight B. Pam Bales and Sharon Kriss were second in B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Men’s Garden Club
The November Men’s Garden Club meeting was held at the Early Edition west location with eight members present. The previously scheduled workday at Hospice House was canceled due to inclement weather.
President John Drach convened the business meeting at 9:06 a.m. Principal topics of old business were a report on the Senior Center workday including a note of appreciation from Susan Peterson. A return trip to the Senior Center is possible to remove the canna beds. Joe Mainey will monitor this activity and advise should a date be set. Doug Tippin updated the group on the status of the Allen Janke memorial plaque and will coordinate installation activities with Carroll Hackbart and Meadowlark personnel. Doug will also research the cleanup activities needed at Hospice House. The Hospice House workday will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 2.
The only new business activity was the selection of 2023 officers. Joe Mainey will be president, Pat Butler and Al Schmaderer will share vice president duties, and John Drach will be secretary and treasurer. Prior to adjournment Drach set the next business meeting to be Dec. 2 at the conclusion of the Hospice House workday.
Bob Brown, David Meierer, Stoner Smith, Al Schmaderer, Dick Green and others shared their experiences with Crackers and Thumpers. The combined years in age with this group easily exceeded 600 years.
Polly Ogden—DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 12 and was joined by members of the Arthur Barrett Chapter in welcoming special guest State Regent Rebecca Kline for her official visit. Kline shared information about her administration and the projects related to historic preservation, education, and patriotism she hopes to accomplish during her term.
The Polly Ogden chapter members made holiday stockings and collected treats to stuff them with for active duty service members at Fort Riley. Nonperishable food items and personal care items were also collected for the Colmery O’Neil VA in Topeka.
In addition, the chapter made plans to participate in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17, which is a coordinated effort every December to place wreaths on veterans’ graves across the nation and overseas. Locally, wreaths will be placed at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 22 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Karen Medlin led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
One club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Doug Denning (Nov. 22). Two club members had an anniversary before the next meeting: Vera and Ron Williams (Nov. 24).
Interclub Chairperson V. Williams organized an interclub meeting with the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club on Nov. 21. Charlie Sargent, Doug Denning, Karl Dean and Doug Ackley traveled to the Friendly Cooker in Wamego for the noon meeting.
The Solar Kiwanis board of directors met on Nov. 16 and passed a motion to donate $200 to Toys for Manhattan organization as the club’s Christmas project. The club and the evening Kiwanis Club are planning a joint holiday potluck dinner in the Community Room at Meadowlark Hills on Dec. 15. A signup sheet was circulated.
Solarian Karen Medlin introduced speaker Allana Parker, Riley County Historical Museum Curator of Design who talked about “Women’s Suffrage in Kansas.” Parker said in 1912, eight years before the ratification of the national woman suffrage amendment, Kansas became the eighth state to extend equal voting rights to women. That was 42 years after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution sought to protect the voting rights of Black men after the Civil War. A number of women came to Kansas to campaign for the right to vote, including Elizabeth Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Parker said Kansas had the first elected female mayor in the United States, Susanna Salter, who was elected Mayor of Argonia in 1887. There is an exhibit in the Riley County Historical Museum titled “The Woman’s Reason: The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Riley County.”
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Nov. 29, and Solarian Jeff Morris will introduce Rich Sell, who will review his experiences with increasing membership in another civic organization. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Nov. 17 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding. Members brought food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Judy Anderson, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker, RCPD K-9 Officer Jeff Childs. Jeff brought his Belgian Malinois narcotics detection dog and discussed the training and role of detection dogs in police work.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Carita Otts won the free lunch ticket. Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, introduced new member Doris Schaller. Charlene Jenkins was a guest of Gladys Thomas, and Kathy Wright was a guest of Diana Havenstein. Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to November birthday celebrants Lynne Bowles, Dorothy Davies and Judy Anderson.
December activities include First Tuesday Bunko Dec. 6; Third Monday Bunko Dec. 19; Hand and Foot cards Dec. 8; Coffee Tyme Dec. 9; Bridge Dec. 2. The December luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Dec. 15 with music provided by The Church Ladies.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.