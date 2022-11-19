American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Nov. 7 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dana welcomed members Lori Schulz and Angela Peterson and guest Leana Johnson.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 16 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the October meeting. There was one correction.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for October, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for October, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Angela Coleman reported 119 members.
Dana got a call from a woman in Westmoreland who was looking for veterans to give blankets to. Angela will connect her with local nursing homes.
The first two Thursday night pizza parties’ costs and profits were discussed. Tanya Bachamp made a motion to give the profits to the Legion. Angela seconded. Motion carried. Sharon reported that pillow cleaning made $132 for the auxiliary.
Claudia Maples presented $28.31 for printer ink and Andie Bell presented $254.46 for pizza.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Susan gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha — District J
District J’s September business meeting was at the Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. President Chelsea Jackson called the meeting to order and Bonnie Templeton gave the educational program. Bonnie talked about her hobby/passion of searching for POW/MIAs from Kansas. Although Bonnie lost a lot of her research in a house fire, she keeps searching for these missing soldiers to help bring closure to their families.
Chaplain Sylvia Wapp provided the thought for the day, and guests were introduced, including Angie Fairbanks, Bonnie Templeton, Sheri Meyer, Sandie White, and Diney Uhlig. Past State Presidents in attendance included Suzy Winters, Maureen Wells, Judy Ahrens, Donna Dawson, Bonnie Templeton, and Angie Fairbanks. Vice Chair Judy Ahrens led a leadership activity entitled “Go Nuts Bingo,” which provided facts about squirrels, to go along with President Chelsea’s theme of “Let’s Go Nuts with ESA.”
District chapters reported on their upcoming activities. Beta Epsilon has a fall festival and haunted hayrack ride in October. Gamma Lambda had a paper drive for the food pantry. Gamma Omicron had a taco dinner membership drive, has Second Helping the last Sunday of each month, is selling nuts as a fundraiser, and attended the virtual wine tasting party provided by ESA headquarters. Several District J members attended the MARC Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in October, including Bonnie Templeton, Maureen Wells, Carolyn Myers, Debbie Smith, and Donna Dawson. Bonnie Templeton was installed as MARC President for 2022-2023. Donna Dawson and the Kansas Lamplighters raised her gavel.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
MAREA’s next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at the College Avenue Methodist Church for a Christmas lunch. All retired school personnel in the Manhattan Area are invited.
President Brenda Mann called the Nov. 2 meeting to order, welcoming attendees and guests.
Greg Mann introduced Shawn Hornung, Kansas Honor Flight sponsor, and Suzanne Sprenkl, co-sponsor. Hornung provided an overview of the Kansas Honor Flight Program at Wamego High School and introduced the student guardians in attendance. Alec Hupe shared his experiences as a guardian on two honor flights and said the program allowed strangers to become friends. Colin Donahue shared that he and his veteran walked in Washington, D.C., and discussed what sets up an individual for success. The veteran has not missed one of Colin’s home football games. Avrie Wilson served as a guardian on two honor flights and said the experiences gave her a new appreciation for veterans. Leo Lake, an honor flight veteran, said every step of the journey was well-choreographed. John Schlender, an honor flight veteran, said the homecoming reception in Wamego was an experience not to be forgotten.
Brenda Mann opened the business meeting by leading the flag salute. Judi Boley led in a chorus of “America.”
There were no corrections in the Oct. 5 MAREA meeting minutes. Greg Mann moved to accept the minutes. Joyce Leach seconded the motion and it passed.
Community service was collection money for the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps.
Christmas lunch reservations were accepted. Ricky’s of Hanover will cater. The group must have at least 50 attendees. Manhattan High School Pops Choir will perform. The community service collection at the luncheon will be for the MAREA scholarship fund.
Gregg Mann summarized the Oct. 19 tour of the KSU Multicultural Center led by Kevin Santos Flores.
Carol Adams distributed yearbooks and explained the rationale behind the changed format and publication of the yearbook. If corrections are necessary, members should contact Carol.
Carol Bunning, District 2 director, shared information from the Oct. 24 meeting held in Hiawatha. The theme was key words to describe the mission of KARSP. The lifetime membership opportunity ends Dec. 31. She passed around new AMBA folders explaining their benefits.
Christmas lunch reservations are due to Ruth Morgan by Nov. 26.
The door prize, donated by Carol Adams, was given to Nancy Bridges for having the largest number of trick or treaters on Halloween.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp tied for first with Klee Zaricky and Chris Lane at the club championship game of the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were third. Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss tied for fourth with Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch. Gary Stemple and Lynda Yancey were first in flight C. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Nov. 10 meeting by welcoming guests Jonathan Hupp, pastor, and Jesse Brinson, associate pastor, at Bluemont Church; Beth Gaines, executive director of the Kansas FFA Foundation; Kaleo Vincent, senior majoring in athletic training; and Beth Powers, director of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. Club members sang “Happy Birthday” to Roger Reitz in honor of his 90th birthday. Bob Ward gave the Foundation minute, sharing that the Club has contributed $2,805 towards the annual goal. Rotary fact: November is Rotary Foundation month. Donations allowed Rotary to provide $15 million to Ukraine for disaster relief.
Rotarian Mitzi Richards introduced Meredith Sleichter, executive director of the Eisenhower Foundation. She presented the top 5 reasons “We Still Like Ike.” To elaborate, 91 historians and scholars voted Eisenhower as one of the top five presidents of the U.S. Both Republicans and Democrats recruited Eisenhower to run for president. Under his leadership, NASA, the interstate highway system, and Veteran’s Day were created. Alaska and Hawaii achieved statehood. During World War II, he brought together world leaders to secure the European front, resulting in D-Day. The collection has over 26 million pages of documents, 335,000 photographs, and 70,00 artifacts on 22 acres. A major renovation was completed in August 2019. About 180,000 guests tour the museum each year. Individuals can support the Foundation by becoming a “Friend.”
In honor of Meredith’s presentation, “Born on the Water” was donated to Amanda Arnold Elementary. The club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Nov. 8 at the home of Gloria Holcombe. Hostess Gloria served up a brunch of pumpkin bread, muffins, broccoli quiches, mixed fruit and candies.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, five members answered roll call: “What is a “Thanksgiving feast at your fingertips” hint? Hints included eat at somebody’s else’s house, go with tried-and-true recipes, buy it, more finger foods or crockpot dishes so everyone doesn’t have to eat at the same time, cook the turkey ahead of time, or provide placemats that the children can color and then write what they are thankful for.
Service committee members discussed adopting a family for Christmas. Betty Frank will provide more details.
Betty Frank read from Beta Bits about Beta Sigma Phi active and honorary membership classifications.
The next meeting will be hosted by Mary Lou Glende at her home on Dec. 13. Roll call will be “Did you ever discover Santa’s fingerprints on your gifts? Tell a Santa story!” December birthdays are Betty Holder on Dec. 2 and Mary Sue Moore on Dec. 3. Spouses’ birthdays are Tom Holder on Dec. 12, and Bud Gillispie on Dec. 13.
The “Friends at Your Fingertips” gift exchange will be a $10 wrapped gift for the Christmas Gift exchange, and finger food to share.
Three members and two guests attended the Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 15.
Members met Nov. 12 for cinnamon rolls and coffee at Mary Lou Glende’s home followed by Buttons and Bows.
December Social will be “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Manhattan Arts Center.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Gloria Holcombe shared pictures of her recent vacation to the Southwest including the Grand Canyon, Santa Fe, and many historic Native American sites.
Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange theme was “To keep our fingers clean during Thanksgiving, wrap up a package of holiday napkins.”
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 15 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present. President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led in song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Interclub Chairperson Vera Williams announced that interclub meeting with the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club was postponed due to a scheduling conflict at the meeting place. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. The club is once again helping the Salvation Army with the Red Kettle bell ringing fundraising campaign. Members will be ringing the bell at both entrances to Dillons West from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. They need two volunteers for each hour shift. A sign-up sheet was passed around. After members sign up, they will be notified if they are ringing at the north entrance to Dillons (Flowers) or the south entrance (Pharmacy) for their shift.
President Tepe turned the meeting over to Solarian Greg Doering who introduced Carson Kober and Katie Seel from the Sunflower Children’s Collective (SCC). The SCC comprises Sunflower Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and the Sunflower Bridge Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC). Kober is the SCC executive director and Seel is the CEVC coordinator. The mission of Sunflower CASA is to make available trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of youth who come into the court system of the 21st and 2nd Judicial Districts. The mission of Stepping Stones CAC is to provide a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse in a child-friendly facility to help reduce trauma to the child while maintaining the integrity and comfort of the child. The mission of Sunflower Bridge CEVC is to provide a safe and structured environment in which supervised visits and child exchanges can be conducted between children and their non-residential parents. Ninety percent of SCC budget comes from grants and most of the remainder comes from donations through The United Way and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. For more information, go to https://www.sunflowercasa.org/.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Nov. 22, and Solarian Karenn Medlin will introduce the program. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.