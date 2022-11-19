American Legion Auxiliary

The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Nov. 7 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dana welcomed members Lori Schulz and Angela Peterson and guest Leana Johnson.

Tags

Recommended for you