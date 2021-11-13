American
Association of
University Women
President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed members and guests to the AAUW Manhattan Branch hybrid dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Meadowlark Event Center. Usha Reddi introduced Shari Crittendon, who was appointed to lead K-State’s Office of General Counsel in June 2020. Shari spoke on OGC’s role at a public university and her proactive, mission-oriented approach to providing counsel on K-State’s campuses.
Shari earned a law degree from the Carey School of Law, University of Maryland, and has 25 years of experience in handling complex legal issues in private practice and in tax-exempt, higher education institutions on issues related to employment, governance, and compliance matters.
A general counsel is basically a generalist lawyer or legal team that provides counsel or advice. K-State’s five-member OGC general counsel team advises faculty/staff/students on legal/conflict resolution issues, develops and reviews policies and contracts, gives presentations on legal issues, and is involved in litigation and external proceedings. The office is responsible for providing guidance on implementing federal and state laws.
Crittendon addressed questions on the scope of faculty and staff issues handled by her office, Title IX under the Biden administration, vaccination requirement complaints and concealed gun carry on campus. Mary Stamey announced that the book, Know Your Rights and Claim Them will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library on Shari’s behalf.
Marlene circulated a basket for AAUW National Fund donations and will be sending out the printed portion of the AAUW Yearbook. A special webinar commemorating the 140th anniversary of AAUW will be held on Nov. 17 with recognition of some of the 100-year-old branches including the Manhattan branch.
Deb Klutz will speak at the Dec. 13 branch meeting on Homestead, a long-term facility for survivors of human trafficking. For more information, visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/ or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club held a Mitchell movement game Nov. 8. Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs were first North/South, while Lyn and Scott Patterson were first East/West. Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss were second and Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch were third North/South, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second and Jerry Sloan and Tom Shields were third East/ West. Pam Bales and Connie Noble were second in flight B East/ West. The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center, and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The Manhattan Rotary Club met on Nov. 4 at the Manhattan Country Club. President Robbin Cole announced that the Dec. 6 meeting will be at the K-State Union. On Dec. 16, the club will recognize member C. Clyde Jones on his 99th birthday. Bob Ward gave an update on the Rotary Foundation. President Robbin noted that many Rotary Clubs recite the “Four Way Test” at each meeting and the club will start doing that. It is “Is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build good will and friendship, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Bruce Weber, head men’s basketball coach at K-State. Weber said NCAA sports are in a “new time” with the transfer portal, flexibility, and other significant changes. Weber said this scares a lot of coaches, but that K-State has so far had good experience with the new rules. He said he is so far pleased with the changes in Big 12 membership, but more changes are coming.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Black Boy Joy” will be given to Oliver Brown School. The Rotary club meets Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Manhattan Country Club, and visitors and guests are always welcome. Lunch opens at 11 a.m., and orders are needed the day before. The program begins at 12:15 p.m.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 6 and welcomed speaker Marcia Fox, who is a member of the chapter and also serves as the secretary and membership chair of the Santa Fe Trail Association. Fox’s presentation featured stories about various early Americans who traveled the Santa Fe Trail and were ancestors of Santa Fe Trail Association members.
Chapter activities for the month of November include making plans to participate in Manhattan’s Veterans Day parade, commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and presenting medals to two ROTC cadets later in November.
Polly Ogden chapter members are also collecting books to donate to Toys for Manhattan as well as collecting hats, mittens, and socks to donate to the VA in Topeka.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 9 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members joined the meeting along with guest Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led a song, Jim Jorns led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting: Jim Bach (Nov. 11).
The Salvation Army is once again ringing the bells at the red kettles as a fundraiser for their organization at Christmas time. They would like to have volunteer bell ringers. Chase Stephens from the Salvation Army is going to give a program on Nov. 30 about the bell ringers. The club has volunteered to be bell ringers at the Westloop Dillons entrances on Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A sign-up sheet was passed around. The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors will meet Nov. 17 at noon at the Bluestem Bistro. All club members are welcome to attend.
Pelis presented the program. She wants club members to get to know each other a little better so they played a game where each club member rolled a pair of dice and there was a personal question associated with each dice number combination. Members answered questions like favorite book; which describes you better, clean or messy; favorite song; worst gift; favorite subject in school; love or hate roller coasters; favorite childhood memory; is the glass half empty or half full; and others.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The group will meet on Nov. 16 and guest speaker will be a member of the K-State men’s basketball staff. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) for more information. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.