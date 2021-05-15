American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was at 6:30 p.m. May 10 via Zoom. President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed members and guests. Usha Reddi introduced Mary Jo Myers, First Lady of K-State, who spoke on women in leadership. Mary Jo has a background in public service related to military, educational and humanitarian programs, serves on K-State’s board of trustees, and is the recipient of the 2018 K-State University Alumni Excellence Award.
Mary Jo congratulated the branch on its 100th anniversary held in conjunction with the 19th Amendment centennial and shared the story about Tennessee legislator Harry Burn who cast the tie-breaking vote, resulting in the ratification.
Myers said K-State’s International Programs provide opportunities to engage with female faculty and students, like hosting Fulbright students, Mandela scholars, and participants in multicultural programs. Moving forward as women leaders, she stressed adhering to the basics conveyed in the acronym THANKS: Thanking people, Humility, Authenticity, Notes of appreciation, Know your business, and Support network. Mary Stamey announced that the book “Teens Guide to College & Career Planning” will be donated to the public library in her honor.
President VerBrugge mentioned the group’s 100th anniversary and 19th Amendment centennial in collaboration with the League of Women Voters in banner displays and a KMAN candidate forum. The group obtained 11 members and have 17 K-State e-student affiliates. They hosted a monthly branch program, including the 6th annual International Women’s Day panel. They awarded two to four scholarships to 7th grade girls to attend a STEM summer camp and four $1,000 branch scholarships for K-State nontraditional students. They organized “Kansas Beats the Virus” projects with three other nonprofits, enhanced branch visibility on social media, donated $1,148 to National AAUW Funds, and raised funds through the GMCF Grow Green event, Dillon’s Community Rewards Program, IWD sponsorships, and a Kansas Beats the Virus grant.
The 2021-2022 branch officers were installed: Usha Reddi, president-elect; Kathy Lanksbury, board secretary; Barbara Gatewood, branch secretary; Marianne Korten, treasurer; and Mary Stamey, director-at-large. Continuing to serve are Marlene VerBrugge, President; Usha Reddi, Susanne Siepl-Coates, and Dede Brokesh, program vice presidents; Chris Herald, Membership vice president; and Karen McCulloh, director-at-large. Dede Brokesh received the President’s Award and Karen Hummel received the Outstanding Branch Member Award. The next branch meeting will be on Sept. 13.
For more information about AAUW visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/ and www.facebook.com/AAUW.Manhattan, or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
At 7 p.m. on April 12, Vice President Cole Parsons called the monthly Ashland Boosters 4-H club meeting to order. The 4-H pledge and flag salute was led by Jace Parsons. Roll call was answered by, “What do you like best about Kansas?” For the program Cole Parsons did a project talk about woodwork and Kate Borrmann demonstrated how to groom a pony. The club thanked the Rosarios for hosting this meeting and the meeting was adjourned.
Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H Club monthly meeting took place at the Green Valley Community Center at 7 p.m. on April 12. It was Junior Officer night, so all of the junior officers were presiding. Roll call was answered with favorite sport. After the business portion of the meeting was finished, Talia Clanton gave a project talk on food chemistry, Kaetlyn Shippy demonstrated how to make corner bookmarks, and Morgan Roberts gave a project talk on the food groups. Recreation and refreshments followed the meeting.
Eagles Auxiliary
On May 6 officers and committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. The 7 p.m. meal included sloppy joes and potluck brought by auxiliary members. Brenda Bly offered a prayer. Betty Mullet opened the 7:30 p.m. business meeting according to ritual guidelines. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Brenda gave the two meeting prayers.
The April 15 minutes were read by Joan Baughman and approved. Madelyn Brown gave the audit report with all books balanced. Madelyn gave various highlights of the forthcoming FOE State Convention in Junction City June 3-5.
Several members volunteered baked items for the auxiliary table at Taco Tuesday May 11. During the Good of The Auxiliary, Betty presented pink carnations and meaningful magnets to the officers. A Believe treasure was given to Madelyn, as Betty believed Madelyn, Joan and Jenny Gilmore would have balanced auxiliary books. Teddy bears were gifts to the honorary mother and grandmother, Carrie Rice and Virginia Wesley. Betty shared her thoughts of this 2020-2021 auxiliary year. May 20 is Betty’s last meeting as auxiliary president, her third time. Nancy Drumm will be installed as auxiliary president for the third time, after the May 20 meeting.
Ticket winners were Carrie, Betty and Suzanne Birdwell. The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. May 20 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society and Museum will host the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area exhibit “Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities” at Manhattan Town Center May 21 through July 11. This exhibit was developed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The exhibit has five panels, and museum staff members will develop an additional panel with local history.
This year, the Riley County Historical Society Fund was part of Grow Green Match Day, the fundraising initiative sponsored by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. RCHS received $7,696.49 from 78 donors plus matching funds.
Allana Parker, museum curator of design, and museum assistant Kassie Procopio have developed the virtual fourth grade Wolf House tour. The program includes video presentations by docents Marla Day, Janet Duncan and Sharlin Sargent. Each fourth grader also received a packet of materials for hands-on-history projects.
At the April 12 update with the Riley County Commission, Dawn Munger, curator of collections, discussed the Riley County Historical Society and Museum collection and how objects are selected and processed. She included some show-and-tell objects from the museum’s collection: a silver moustache cup, Washington Marlatt’s pocket watch, and a Tootsie Toy railroad car.
Parker gave a number of programs in April: by Zoom to the American Association of University Women on women’s suffrage; to Meadowlark (in person and by Zoom), a virtual tour of Downtown Manhattan; and to the Riley County Seniors Service Center on the 1960s. Cheryl Collins gave a Zoom program to Chapter GX of PEO on “Movies in Manhattan.” Museum staff are available to give local history programs by Zoom or in person.
Dan Walter, an Aggieville historian, was on the museum’s monthly KMAN radio program April 19. His Facebook page, “Aggieville Archive,” has information about that historic area of Manhattan.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met in person at noon on May 10 at the Blue Hills Room. This was the first in-person meeting held by the club since early March 2020. Sixteen members were in attendance. Also attending were Lt. Gov. of Kansas District Four Cindy Cone, Barbara Huston from the Manhattan Kansas Evening Club, Barb Johnson, spouse of member Bob Johnson, and speaker Pamela Nealey, director of operations of the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club.
President Sargent led the meeting. Pledge of Allegiance was led by Elyse Boxberger, song by Jerry Rosine, and invocation was provided by Ron Williams. There was one anniversary (Mike and Lynn Holtman) this week.
Election of officers for 2021-22 was held. A unanimous ballot was cast for the slate of officers and approved. Officers will be Nancy Pelis, president; Chad Tepe, president-elect; Jim Bach, treasurer; Charlie Sargent, past president; Doug Denning, vice president and assistant secretary; Karl Dean, vice president and assistant secretary; board members with terms expiring Sept. 30, 2023, Phil Anderson and Mary Scharfe.
The program for the day was introduced by Solarian Mary Scharfe and was Pamela Nealey, director of operations at the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club. Pamela explained the Boys and Girls clubs have a partnership with Kiwanis International. Individuals from the end of kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible to participate in Boys and Girls Clubs. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how attendance is held. It has been a mix of open, virtual, hybrid and remote. A trip at the end of the summer for members will be held, depending on COVID restrictions in place at that time. A member of the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club won the state youth of the year award and will be entered in the national contest.
Other announcements were made by President Sargent. Solarian Mary Scharfe brought with her the Solar Kiwanian of the Year plaque that she was presented at an earlier date.
In person meetings are tentatively going to continue. Members need to check club updates sent out by the president and/or club secretary.
The group will meet in person at noon May 17 and Solarian John Schlender will present the program, which will be made by club member Warren Prawl. The meeting is to be held at Blue Hills Room.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for zoom meetings or attend in person as schedule is subject to change. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.